DeWitt Attorneys R. Leigh Frost and Lauri Ann Schmid Recognized as 2023 North Star Lawyers Pro Bono All-Stars

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP announced its attorneys R. Leigh Frost and Lauri Ann Schmid were recognized by the Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) as 2023 "North Star Lawyers Pro Bono All-Stars."

Lauri Ann Schmid, an attorney at DeWitt LLP, was recognized by the Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) as a 2023 "North Star Lawyers Pro Bono All-Star." R. Leigh Frost, an attorney at DeWitt LLP, was recognized by the Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA) as a 2023 "North Star Lawyers Pro Bono All-Star."

They both provided 50 hours or more of pro bono legal services to low-income individuals in the community at no fee and without expectation of a fee. Frost and Schmid were among 736 MSBA members certified as North Star Lawyers Pro Bono All-Stars for pro bono work volunteered in calendar year 2023. The combined efforts totaled 79,800 hours of pro bono service, which equates to nearly $20 million in free legal advice.

About Frost:

Frost advises clients throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas on matters including divorce, child support, custody and visitation, spousal maintenance, and domestic abuse issues, specifically including Orders for Protection and Harassment Restraining Orders. She earned a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Minnesota.

Her affiliations include being a volunteer with the Tubman Safety Project, a presenter and author, for the Minnesota Continuing Legal Education, including the Annual Family Law Institute, a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association, Hennepin County Bar Association, Amdahl Inns of Court, and Association of Family and Conciliation Courts.

Frost was recognized by the Tubman Safety Project as a Family Law Attorney of the Year, by Super Lawyers® for her Family Law experience, and by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a North Star Lawyer since 2012. Additionally, Chief Justice Gildea recognized Frost for her pro bono contributions.

About Schmid:

Schmid's experience includes navigating the complexities of Trust & Estates planning, assisting businesses on a wide range of issues, advising clients in relation to real estate transactions, and advising individuals and businesses facing financial challenges in Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 cases.

She earned a J.D. from Hamline University School of Law and a B.A. from Concordia College. Schmid is admitted to practice in Minnesota and the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. She is also an active member of the Minnesota State Bar Association's Bankruptcy Section.

Schmid has been recognized by Martindale-Hubbell as a Client Champion in the Silver, Gold and Platinum categories. Additionally, she has been recognized as a Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers – Minnesota, has been recognized as a North Star Lawyer by the Minnesota State Bar for her pro bono efforts since 2016 and is the recipient of the Raeder Larson Public Service Award. Additionally, Chief Justice Gildea recognized Schmid for her pro bono contributions.

About DeWitt

DeWitt LLP was founded in 1903 and is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, family law, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp.com .

SOURCE DeWitt LLP