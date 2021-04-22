DF&I Selects Hylan as Prime Contractor for New 85-Mile High Capacity Conduit and Fiber Network Build in Northern Virginia

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan, a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering and construction services, announces today that its Down Under Construction (DUC) division will partner with DF&I, a pure play wholesale provider of dark fiber and conduit networks, to build a new 100% underground direct fiber route between Ashburn and Manassas, Va. To date, the new Ashburn to Manassas project has broken ground, is ahead of schedule and expected to keep the DUC work crews engaged for the next 18 months.

This new deployment continues to expand the long-term relationship between Hylan/DUC and DF&I. Nearing completion on the initial DF&I regional project, Hylan has been providing the premium labor resources to successfully install the project's conduit, handholes and fiber optic cable to create a new fiber route, which connects the TierPoint data center in Linthicum Heights, Md. to one of the world's premier data center markets in Ashburn, Va.

The project from Ashburn to Linthicum provides the most direct, low latency scalable, 100% underground connection between the I-95 corridor south of Baltimore and the Cloud Ecosystems that reside in Ashburn utilizing its unique Potomac River Crossing located directly north of Ashburn.

"Creating true hyperscale infrastructure is complex with little to no margin for error," says Judd Carothers, Founder & COO of DF&I. "Choosing the right partner is absolutely critical when your business depends on delivering a best-in-class network that not only meets the customer demands of today, but is future proofed because of understanding the needs of tomorrow. Hylan has both the local knowledge and in-house resources needed to support a build of this magnitude, and to carry it out on time and within budget."

The knowledge and familiarity that the DUC crews possess of the area provides them a keen understanding of the geography and terrain, which allows them to carry out the project with no guesswork. The DF&I team has a performance-based relationship with DUC working specifically in Northern Virginia and Baltimore, Md. that spans over 20 years.

"Our team has cultivated a strong relationship with DF&I, and we are honored to be selected to work with their team once more on this important build," says Daryl Dunbar, President of Down Under Construction. "As a Hylan Company, we have the proper backing to get through the project with scale and are able to provide all resources necessary to get the job completed."

"We're thrilled to be a part of a project in such an iconic data center market," adds Robert Bianco, Vice President of Business Development of Hylan. "The Ashburn area is one of great growth and opportunity. By creating more diverse fiber routes in the area, we are doing our part to enable reliable connections and enable the creation of trustworthy networks in an area where these are essential. We are honored to be trusted by DF&I to create something so integral to nationwide connectivity."

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions,electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to four divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction, and maintenance services, and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical over 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, California, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2021 and beyond. Visit https://hylan.com or more information.

About DF&I

Dark Fiber and Infrastructure, LLC ("DF&I") is a pure play wholesale provider of dark fiber and conduit networks to carriers and enterprise customers and is a registered CLEC in multiple markets. The company was founded in 2017 and focuses on facilitating hyperscale access to key peering markets in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.fiberandconduit.com.

SOURCE Hylan

Related Links

https://hylan.com

