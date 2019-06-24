DFRobot brings the real world into the classroom at ISTE

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot, the world-leading robotics and open source hardware provider, brings its innovative STEM education resources to the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Conference and Expo from 23 - 26 June in Philadelphia.

Embracing the ethos of ISTE 2019 and transforming learning and teaching by bringing the world into the classroom, DFRobot will showcase its hands-on learning resources including the full suite of Boson Kits, micro: Maqueen, Max:bot, LattePanda, Mind+, Gravity and its boundary-pushing Internet of Things Kits.

DFRobot is committed to reshaping contemporary education and strives to make STEM subjects more easily accessible to teachers, students, and parents through its range of comprehensive learning kits.

Ricky Ye, CEO of DFRobot, said:

"As a company, we believe that the seed of making and creating needs to be nurtured amongst students, and one of the best ways of achieving this in a tech-centric world is by encouraging the younger generations to become a community of learners through open-source and cutting-edge STEM technologies.

"DFRobot has a strong history of creating innovate and user-friendly hardware and software edtech resources and I'm excited to meet, and welcome, new members to our community of learners at ISTE."

As a leading STEM resource, DFRobot's catalogue boasts over 1,300 components and widgets, and has delivered an impressive 1.5 million units to over 220 countries around the world.

DFRobot and its friendly team, including CEO, Ricky Ye, can be found at Stand 956.

About DFRobot:

Founded in 2010 by Ricky Ye, DFRobot is a world-leading robotics and open source hardware provider catering to a large community of future creators and learning. Developing innovative and user-friendly hardware and software products, DFRobot forms the building blocks for all kinds of electronic projects.

Historically focusing on robotics, technologies, and applications, in 2013, DFRobot expanded its offering by launching its STEM education resources.

Inspired by a mission to teach more people to embrace robotics, DFRobot creates comprehensive learning kits for students to engage with in the classroom. DFRobot's robotics kits, created using Arduino/micro:bit/Raspberry Pi and DIY robots, offer pupils an engaging and coding-free method of developing skills associated with STEM subjects and effectively bridge the gap between theoretical and practical coding and electronics knowledge.

Complete with activities cards, instructional YouTube videos, and compatible with other play-based resources such as LEGO and magnets, DFRobot kits allow students to also strengthen their creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration skills. DFRobot plants the seed of creation, and leveraging its adaptive capabilities, can be up-skilled as the attainment level increases.

Catering to pre-school through to university education, over the past five years, DFRobot has delivered more than one million open source modules to students, teachers, and researchers, and have a presence in over 8,000 school and more than 200 countries.

For more information please visit www.dfrobot.com.

