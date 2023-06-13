DFRobot Launches UNIHIKER: A Single-Board Computer Bringing Brand New Experience

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot, a leading provider of open-source hardware, announces the launch of UNIHIKER - an innovative single-board computer designed to bring users brand new experience with its impressive features and capabilities. Featuring a 2.8-inch touch screen, fast and effortless startup, rich interfaces and high expandability, UNIHIKER is a preferred choice for users from the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, STEM and beyond. With UNIHIKER, users are empowered to unleash their imagination and innovation like never before.

UNIHIKER: A Single-Board Computer Brings Brand New Experience
UNIHIKER is a fully-featured and user-friendly single-board computer with a 2.8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It is equipped with a light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and microphone, and has a built-in co-processor that can communicate with a variety of analog/digital/I2C/UART/SPI sensors and actuators. 

UNIHIKER brings new experience for users with its pre-installed software, allowing for an incredibly fast and easy start. With the built-in Jupyter Notebook, a browser-based programming environment,users can even program UNIHIKER using a smartphone or tablet. UNIHIKER also supports VS Code, VIM, and Thonny. The integrated PinPong control library allows users to directly control UNIHIKER's built-in sensors and hundreds of connected sensors and actuators using Python. The built-in IoT service on UNIHIKER allows users to store data on-device using the MQTT protocol and provides real-time web data access.

UNIHIKER is also a compact, feature-rich, and easy-to-use development tool that provides innovative experience for learning, coding, and creating for users. UNIHIKER can connect to a router, and be accessed from a computer, iPad, or even a smartphone. It also supports Hotspot, user can play it from anywhere. With UNIHIKER, users' imagination can be ignited and taken on a different journey of innovation.

Key Features:

  • 2.8-inch touchscreen
  • Easy setup via Type-C cable and programming through a browser
  • Rich interfaces for controlling open-source hardware
  • Direct control of hundreds of sensors and actuators using Python
  • Integrated local IoT services that can stores data on-device
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity
  • Supports popular coding software like Jupyter notebook, VS Code, VIM, Mind+

Specifications:

  • CPU: Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A35, up to 1.2GHz
  • RAM: 512MB
  • Flash: 16GB
  • OS: Debian
  • Wi-Fi: 2.4G
  • BT: Bluetooth 4.0
  • Screen: 2.8inch, 240 x 320, Touch Screen
  • MCU: GD32VF103
  • Sensor: Button, Microphone, Light Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor
  • Actuator: Led, Buzzer
  • Port: USB Type-C, USB-A, Gravity 3pin/4pin port, Edge connector
  • Power: 5V 2A for USB Type-C
  • Size: 51.6mm x 83mm x 13mm

With a wide range of interfaces that can control a vast array of open-source hardware, UNIHIKER offers remarkable versatility, making it an ideal solution for multiple applications. From building smart home systems to integrating with robots for AI capabilities, and even transforming into a portable instrument for data exploration and observation, UNIHIKER's flexibility makes it an ideal choice for a variety of fields.

"DFRobot is thrilled to announce the launch of our latest single-board computer, UNIHIKER, which is a new category of single-board computer. It is equipped with a 2.8-inch touch screen and features incredibly ease of setup and programming, supported by multiple programming software. With its feature-rich and user-friendly design, UNIHIKER is the perfect development tool for learning, coding, and creating. Its wide range of interfaces and excellent flexibility make it the preferred choice for users across a variety of application fields, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and STEM. We are excited to see UNIHIKER inspire innovation and progress in these fields and beyond. Join us in unlocking the limitless potential of UNIHIKER today!" said Liang Li, Product Manager of UNIHIKER.

UNIHIKER is now available for purchase on the UNIHIKER website. For more information, please visit: Unihiker Title.

