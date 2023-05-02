DH Lifelabs Offers Clean Air Solution for Asthma Sufferers on World Asthma Day

New air purification technology helps reduce indoor air pollution and asthma triggers

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Asthma Day, DH Lifelabs is highlighting a solution to seasonal asthma triggers and announcing a new solution for people suffering from asthma. According to the World Health Organization , indoor air pollution is a leading environmental risk factor for asthma, with approximately 262 million people worldwide affected by the disease. DH Lifelabs is addressing this problem with a pair of innovative technologies, designed to improve air quality and remove common asthma triggers from the air.

DH Lifelabs Sciaire

It's clear that improving indoor air quality is essential and a priority to the protection of our everyday health and well-being. Indoor air pollution poses serious health risks, particularly for those with asthma. Common indoor pollutants such as mold, dust, and pet dander can trigger asthma attacks, leading to difficulty breathing, chest tightness, and coughing. It's estimated that indoor air pollution is responsible for up to 60% of all asthma cases ; studies have shown that exposure to indoor air pollution can exacerbate existing respiratory conditions and even contribute to the development of asthma in children.

While air purifiers can be effective at improving asthma symptoms by removing indoor airborne pollutants, it's important to note that traditional air purifier filters may not be the best option for people with severe asthma. Research shows that HEPA filters, relied upon in many traditional air purifiers, can be effective at removing larger particles from the air, but they may not be as effective at clearing smaller particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Those can contribute heavily to increased asthma symptoms.

"Indoor air quality is crucial for people with asthma, and traditional purifiers with HEPA filters have been the go-to solution for years." shares Chris Coleman, VP of Global Marketing at DH Lifelabs. "However, as we've seen in clinical studies, these filters may not be enough to combat smaller particles and VOCs that can trigger asthma symptoms. We specifically designed our products to actively purify the air and offer a new level of protection against indoor pollutants. This means fewer triggers for asthma symptoms, better breathing, and ultimately, a better quality of life for those who suffer from asthma."

The brand's air purification technologies, Aaira and Sciaire, go beyond traditional filtration to actively combat asthma triggers and improve indoor air quality. Combining salt and water with electrolysis, their Aaira technology produces hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a powerful natural oxidant that kills 99% of bacteria, viruses, and mold on contact. Their Sciaire technology uses ionization to introduce plasma into the room, destroying airborne pollutants proactively. Both offer game-changing solutions for people with asthma. Their Aaira + HEPA and Sciaire + HEPA models pair these solutions with HEPA filters, going above and beyond for those who have the most severe asthma sensitivities.

"We're so proud of the impact that our technologies have had on people's lives, reducing asthma symptoms and improving overall health and well-being," continues Coleman. "We're ushering in a new era of air purification, one that brings a more natural and proactive solution to indoor air quality."

DH Lifelabs' air purification products are now available online in the US, UK, and Japan. Consumers can visit their respective websites at www.dhlifelabs.com , www.dhlifelabs.co.uk , and www.dhlifelabs.jp to learn more and purchase products.

About DH Lifelabs:

DH Lifelabs is a leading provider of innovative air quality purification solutions, merging nature and technology to create healthier and happier lifestyles for people everywhere. The company's all-natural air purification technology uses science and natural ingredients to combat indoor air pollution and allergens, providing a safe and healthy living environment for individuals and families. DH Lifelabs' products include air purifiers, surface cleaners, and other household items that are gentle yet powerful, providing an effective and practical solution for households and workplaces alike. The company is committed to making the world a better place by providing eco-friendly, all-natural products that promote health and wellness while minimizing environmental impact.

