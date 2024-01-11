DHL-CVG TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT BY 98%

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

11 Jan, 2024, 17:58 ET

CVG Teamsters Approve Higher Wages, Better Benefits, Improved Safety 

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a 12-day unfair labor practice strike that saw picket lines extended nationwide, 1,100 DHL ramp and tug workers of Teamsters Local 100 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) have ratified their first contract with the logistics giant by a 98 percent margin.

The new contract increases hourly wages by $2 per hour immediately, provides a total $5 per hour wage increase over the next three years, doubles the company's 401(k) retirement contribution, establishes a worker safety committee at CVG, and requires DHL to pay for the costs of health care premiums.

"Corrupt management at DHL tried every dirty trick in the book to prevent working people from organizing and negotiating a first agreement. But the executives didn't win — workers did, and now they've got a powerful Teamsters contract to prove it," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Greedy corporations like DHL need to understand that any attempt to get the Teamsters to accept lackluster benefits and weak wages is a losing strategy. Throughout this fight, Teamsters at DHL-CVG stood strong and remained determined to secure an outstanding contract they can call their own."

Since DHL workers began organizing at CVG, the Teamsters have filed dozens of unfair labor practices against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. Charges included retaliation against pro-union workers, surveilling workers discussing the union off-site, and intimidating workers on the picket lines.

"This collective bargaining agreement shows once again that when Teamsters fight, Teamsters win," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "The new contract at CVG and the resolve of Teamsters across the country exemplify the power of collective action. Despite the company's aggressive union busting, Local 100 and DHL Teamsters nationwide took a stand, stayed united, and didn't back down."

DHL Teamsters represented by Local 100 load and unload airplanes at the company's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

"Aside from the strong economic benefits, the new safety language in the contract will make our working environment much safer," said Tyler Sandy, a DHL domestic crew lead at CVG and member of Local 100. "Our contract language gives us the ability to refuse broken equipment, avoid dangerous inclement weather, and enable more consistent breaks, and it will help make us feel like people and less like cogs in a machine." 

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610 
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

SEN. MURPHY, TEAMSTERS CALL OUT AMAZON FOR MISTREATMENT OF DELIVERY DRIVERS

SEN. MURPHY, TEAMSTERS CALL OUT AMAZON FOR MISTREATMENT OF DELIVERY DRIVERS

Amazon delivery drivers represented by the Teamsters joined Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and a bipartisan group of senators on Capitol Hill on...
DRIVERS AT 10 ROADS EXPRESS IN NEW JERSEY AND COLORADO JOIN TEAMSTERS

DRIVERS AT 10 ROADS EXPRESS IN NEW JERSEY AND COLORADO JOIN TEAMSTERS

In two separate elections, 126 freight drivers at 10 Roads Express in Newark, N.J., and Commerce City, Colo., have voted to join the Teamsters Union. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.