DHL Express reveals purchasing habits of online shoppers

"International e-commerce is growing at a remarkable pace, and we want our customers to grab their share of the market – that means adding value to their e-commerce proposition," states John Pearson, CEO Europe and Head of Commercial for DHL Express. "Our customers' success is closely tied to their buyers' satisfaction with the delivery experience and the delivery options offered. DHL has developed services that both enhance the customer experience and that support web merchants as they access new markets. Our global marketing campaign will showcase those services, from On Demand Delivery with its flexible delivery options for buyers to intelligent website analyses tailored to merchants."

Using advanced market intelligence tools, DHL can quickly identify shopping sites that receive traffic from international locations, thus flagging potential sales outside of the seller's core market. In addition, DHL can compare website engagement metrics to those of competitors, identifying opportunities to reduce bounce rates with the addition of a cross-border express delivery option. With a checklist-based approach, DHL Express advises merchants on how to optimize their websites for international sales and how to create a competitive advantage via shipping options offered.

With On Demand Delivery, buyers are notified proactively via email or SMS about a shipment's progress. Receivers can schedule delivery for another day, arrange delivery to a nearby DHL Service Point or an alternate address, and even request that a shipment is held during vacation. DHL Express offers On Demand Delivery in over 100 countries, with about 50 more coming this year.

"Where Everything Clicks" includes how-to videos, white papers, customer and trend videos. The campaign will reach multiple online marketing channels, including organic and paid search, rich ad placements, programmatic advertising, online PR and influencer marketing. DHL Express has kicked off the campaign in the United States, United Kingdom and South Africa, expanding to China, Germany, Mexico and other selected markets in the second phase – and eventually right across globe.

"'Where Everything Clicks' reveals purchasing habits of online shoppers, including always important delivery preferences, and shows merchants how to use this information to increase sales. We want to educate current customers and to convert potential international web merchants," says Pearson. "We're convinced that cross-border e-commerce has a huge upside that many merchants – B2C and B2B – have not yet tapped. Our aim is to support web sellers as they go global and to stand as the international express provider of choice for e-commerce."

You can visit "Where Everything Clicks" at:

https://discover.dhl.com/e-commerce.html

You can download this press release and find more information about DHL at:

dpdhl.com/pressreleases

Media Contact:

DHL Express Americas

Media Relations

Robert Mintz

Phone: +1 425 984 4249

E-mail: robert.mintz@dhl.com

Follow and tag us:

The Web: www.dhl-usa.com/express

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DHLUS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dhlus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DHLExpress

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/DHLExpress

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dhl

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhl-express-reveals-purchasing-habits-of-online-shoppers-300665199.html

SOURCE DHL