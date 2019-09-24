DHL Introduces Charitable Program for Underprivileged Students in the Americas

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL, the world's leading international express services provider, has launched DHL Helping Learners, a social responsibility initiative that donates refurbished, decommissioned DHL computers and educational equipment to schools, educational institutions and orphanages within the Americas region. The goal of the program is to provide the necessary computer equipment for underprivileged students to achieve a quality education.

With the constant effort of updating company technology, DHL recognized outgoing equipment from its business units operating in the Americas had plenty of life left and was better repurposed than discarded. With this, a team of employees refurbish the gently used DHL computers and install them at no cost to schools with low-income students and educationally focused non-profit organizations. The program will initially reach 13 countries throughout North and South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

"DHL Helping Learners is creating a whole new avenue for our mission of environmental sustainability, while furthering education and employee involvement," said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas. "We are thrilled to officially launch this program so we help even more students achieve educational success for a better today, tomorrow and future for our world."

The formal launch of the charitable program is part of Global Volunteer Day, focused within two weeks (Sept. 16-29), where DHL employees worldwide are encouraged to actively support charitable projects in their home countries. During the Global Volunteer Day focus period, DHL division employees in the Americas plan to deliver and set up donated computer equipment at several locations, including Mohawk Nation in both the U.S. (Akwesasne) and Canada (Cornwall Island); U.S. schools in Miami, Minnesota and Kansas, as well as Argentina, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru and Puerto Rico.

In addition to celebrating Global Volunteer Day, the special launch event for DHL Helping Learners on September 25, 2019 commemorates the 50th anniversary of DHL. On this day, DHL employees will help with the initial donation of 178 laptops for students at Mater Academy of International Studies in Miami, Florida.

The program is aligned with the DHL "GoTeach" initiative, which has a goal of improving educational opportunity and employability of young people, especially those from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds. In today's increasingly global society, education promotes greater stability and prosperity, both for individuals and within world markets. The program also supports the company's "GoGreen" initiative, the environmental component, since the reuse of computers encourages sustainability and reduction of waste.

DHL Helping Learners is calling for eligible schools, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations to apply for the donated equipment. Organizations interested in learning more about the program and applying for consideration may visit

http://www.dhl-usa.com/DHLHelpingLearners.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.

