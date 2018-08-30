DHL Relocates to Larger Service Center in Baltimore

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, has relocated to a new state-of-the-art 48,667 sq.-ft. Baltimore service center that enables increased shipment processing capacity and faster delivery service for local customers.

Nearly three times the size of the previous location, this facility became fully operational in September. It features additional administrative offices and a larger warehouse that can handle the higher volumes of both inbound and outbound international shipments being generated as a result of increasing cross-border trade.

"Our decision to move to a much larger facility results from the double-digit growth we've experienced over the last five years in major U.S. markets," said Laurice Bancroft, General Manager of the Northeast U.S. for DHL Express. "This new facility will allow us to provide even earlier delivery times, due to more efficient parcel processing, and ensure that DHL customers are receiving the highest quality of service through our additional routes and innovative technology systems."

DHL signed a seven-year lease on the new service center, which is equipped to immediately boost productivity, enabling the shipping provider to increase routes by over 50% and process more than 3,000 shipments per hour. This is accomplished through the use of a cutting-edge conveyor sorting system that features dual-view X-ray package screening for safety and security, as well as image-capture technology and automated bar-code sorting functionality.

In addition, the facility includes more than twice the amount of unload areas for incoming shipments, so they can begin being processed more quickly and couriers can start delivering them sooner.

The DHL service center in Baltimore currently employs 60 people, including 12 new hires since the facility started operations in September.

As a result of continuing explosive growth in international e-commerce and global trade overall, DHL has had to relocate to larger facilities in cities throughout the U.S. – and Baltimore is the latest example of this trend.

The new service center is located at 1328 Charwood Road, Ste. 100, Hanover, MD.

Media Contact:

DHL Express Americas

Media Relations

Robert Mintz

Phone: +1 425 984 4249

E-mail: robert.mintz@dhl.com

Follow and tag us:

The Web: www.dhl-usa.com/express

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DHLUS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dhlus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DHLExpress

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/DHLExpress

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dhl

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.

SOURCE DHL

Related Links

http://www.dhl-usa.com/express

