DHL TEAMSTERS REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON STRONG NEW CONTRACT

Agreement Delivers Higher Wages, Stronger Job Protections, Averts Nationwide Strike

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of negotiations backed by a looming nationwide strike threat, the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee has reached a strong tentative agreement with DHL. The deal averts a national strike that would have involved thousands of workers across 26 locals across the country.

"Our members at DHL held management's feet to the fire and demanded a contract that recognizes the hard work they perform every day," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "This agreement sets a new benchmark at the company and proves once again that no one fights harder for workers in the delivery and logistics industry than the Teamsters Union. With our members ready to take action, we secure real gains and force corporations to respect the people who make their profits possible."

The new four-year agreement includes a 20 percent wage increase, higher health and welfare contributions, and critical job protections. It also establishes robust safeguards against AI-driven routing systems that undermine seniority and explicitly prohibits the use of autonomous vehicles that threaten Teamsters jobs.

"I've worked at DHL for 26 years, and this is by far the best contract we've ever negotiated," said Eric Camarena, a DHL dockworker and Teamsters Local 986 shop steward. "I'm proud to have been part of this negotiating committee and of what we achieved together. We stood united and demanded what we're worth."

The DHL Teamsters National Master Agreement protects thousands of workers nationwide and was set to expire on March 31. Teamsters at DHL had voted by a 96 percent margin to authorize a strike, demonstrating their readiness to take action to secure a fair agreement.

"This contract is the result of rank-and-file power and a clear reminder to DHL that we are always ready to strike, if necessary," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. "Our members were united and forced DHL to deliver real gains. The agreement protects jobs, raises standards, and puts DHL Teamsters in a stronger position for the future."

DHL Teamsters will have the opportunity to vote on the agreement in the coming weeks.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters