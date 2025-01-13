DHS Awards ICF New $40M Digital Engagement Task Order

Collaboration Will Enhance Strategic and Digital Communications and Engagement to Combat Human Trafficking

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Center for Countering Human Trafficking (CCHT) recently awarded a new $40 million contract to global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) to deliver strategic and digital communications and engagement campaigns to combat human trafficking. The contract has a term of up to five years.

DHS will collaborate with ICF Next, ICF's integrated, full-service digital and communications agency, and industry stakeholders to create and promote impactful national campaigns to raise awareness with law enforcement, industry and the U.S. public about how to recognize the indicators of human trafficking and appropriately respond to possible cases and prevent victimization.

This involves overseeing and executing the marketing and communications initiatives for the agency's Blue Campaign and providing overall strategic communications support to the CCHT.

"Education is our first line of defense against human trafficking," said CCHT Director James C. Harris. "By collaborating with industry partners like ICF, we expand our reach and gain valuable resources to educate a broader audience, ultimately helping us connect with more potential victims."

Housed within the CCHT, the Blue Campaign leverages partnerships with the private sector, non-governmental organizations, law enforcement and state, local and tribal authorities to maximize national public engagement on anti-human trafficking efforts.

"At ICF, we are committed to leveraging the power of technology and strategic communications to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing our communities," said David Birken, ICF senior vice president for digital modernization and experience. "This project represents an important step in combating human trafficking by driving awareness and empowering stakeholders. Through innovative digital solutions and impactful campaigns, we aim to help better protect vulnerable populations."

ICF develops and implements diverse programs, trauma-informed training and resources to support victims of crime, survivors and those who serve them. At ICF Next, strategists, marketers, technologists, communicators and data scientists help clients build next-level stakeholder engagement.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to contact local law enforcement, 911 or Homeland Security Investigations – tips can be submitted anonymously online or by calling 866-347-2423. Individuals can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future.

The mission of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Center for Countering Human Trafficking (CCHT) is to advance counter human trafficking law enforcement operations, protect victims, and enhance prevention efforts by aligning DHS's capabilities and expertise. The CCHT is a DHS-wide effort comprised of 16 supporting offices and components and is led by Homeland Security Investigations. The CCHT is the first unified, inter-component coordination center for countering human trafficking and the importation of goods produced with forced labor.

