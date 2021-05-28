Diabetes Scholars, a Program of Beyond Type 1, Awards Over $150,000 in Scholarships to Students with Type 1 Diabetes

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes Scholars , a program of nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1 , is awarding 62 scholarships to students living with Type 1 diabetes this year. Over $156,000 in combined scholarships will be awarded to high school graduates from the Class of 2021 poised to enter their first year of college.

Thanks to the generous support of community members and partners, the Diabetes Scholars program will have a record-breaking year, with the highest-ever amount of scholarship support awarded and the most individual scholarships offered in the program's history.

The Diabetes Scholars Class of 2021 is made up of 62 outstanding students representing 30 different states. These impressive individuals are activists, athletes, scientists, artists, engineers, writers, community leaders, small business owners, and founders of their own non-profits. Every member of the Class of 2021 also lives day-to-day with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic autoimmune condition that can occur at any stage in life and as of now has no cure.

"We're honored to celebrate this exceptional class of students, and to award them these scholarships in honor of their accomplishments. These individuals have persevered in the face of an often invisible chronic illness adding to the already high demands of schoolwork, extracurriculars, jobs and so much more," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "We're incredibly inspired by the Diabetes Scholars Class of 2021 and look forward to seeing what their futures hold as they take their next steps in pursuit of higher education."

Beyond Type 1 is thrilled to be able to provide a large set of scholarships this year specifically to students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). Additionally, the program is offering scholarships to students pursuing degrees at two-year institutions and community colleges for the first time.

This year's scholarships were made possible by Dexcom , JDRF , Lilly , Medtronic Diabetes , and TruEats along with 34 scholarships provided by individual and family donors within the diabetes community. 100% of scholarship funds donated by individuals or partners are awarded directly to recipients, with Beyond Type 1 absorbing all operational costs associated with the program. Beyond Type 1 is also proud to have directly sponsored 8 individual scholarships as part of this year's program.

Since its inception in 2008, Diabetes Scholars has awarded nearly $2 million in direct support by way of scholarships of up to $5,000 each. Diabetes Scholars became a program of Beyond Type 1 in 2018. Diabetes Scholars was founded by longtime advocate Mary Podjasek in 2008 with a vision to, in this one way, make diabetes an asset as opposed to a challenge by offering scholarships exclusively to Type 1 students.

Scholarships through the Diabetes Scholars Program are available to graduating seniors with Type 1 diabetes entering their first year of college or university, now including two-year institutions, in the United States. Scholarship applications open in February and are awarded by June 1 annually.

Check out the Diabetes Scholars Class of 2021 and explore Beyond Type 1 at beyondtype1.org .

ABOUT BEYOND TYPE 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

