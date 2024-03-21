DIABLO TOOLS RECEIVES ELITE "BEST BRANDS" RECOGNITION FROM TOP HARDWARE RETAILER, ACE HARDWARE

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for the professional user, announces "Best Brand" recognition from ACE Hardware Corporation. Diablo Tools joins only eleven other brands who have achieved this recognition and is the first company to receive a "Best Brand" honor since 2018.

Diablo Tools “Best Brand” announcement at the ACE Spring Convention.

ACE Hardware is the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,800 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. ACE Hardware sells over 3,000 brands in their stores with only twelve brands being named a "Best Brand". To be considered an ACE Hardware "Best Brand," a company must be a leader in their industry and provide stakeholder and market share value to their customers. ACE Hardware recognizes Diablo Tools as the leader in the power tool accessory industry and as a company who supports its values and customers.

"It is such an honor to be named a Best Brand from ACE Hardware and have Diablo Tools recognized as the market leader in the power tool accessory industry," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "ACE Hardware is a premium company that not only aligns with our business model, but the values of their organization go hand-in-hand with Diablo's. This is such a proud moment for Diablo Tools to be partnered with ACE Hardware as an elite Best Brand and we look forward to continuing a successful partnership," says Kohl.

Diablo Tools began a partnership with ACE Hardware in 2003 and have seen tremendous success and increase in business during that time. ACE Hardware sells a wide variety of Diablo Tools products including circular saw blades, router bits, sanding blocks and sheets, drill bits, reciprocating saw blades and hole saws.

About Diablo/Freud Tools

Founded in 2000, Diablo is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

SOURCE Diablo Tools