Diablo Tools Takes the Heat and the Plunge with AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Oscillating Multi-Tool (OMT) Blade for Nail-Embedded Wood

Industry-first carbide blade offers application-specific solution to formidable market gap

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diablo Tools ("Diablo"), which offers a solution-oriented range of best-in-the-world and best-for-our-world products for the professional user, introduces yet another industry-first in the oscillating multi-tool ("OMT") market: the AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Blade for Nail-Embedded Wood. This first-of-its-kind carbide OMT blade is designed specifically for nail-embedded wood and offers never before seen application-specific benefits and game-changing innovations for professionals.

AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth Oscillating Multi-Tool (OMT) Blade for Nail-Embedded Wood

With their superior versatility and accessibility features, oscillating multi-tools have skyrocketed in popularity and become the "go-to" tool for professionals. While OMT blades continue to be one of the most common tools used amongst all contractors, the caliber of OMT blades has not matched the pace of the tool itself. Standard OMT blades are not application-specific, typically have a short lifespan and cost professionals time and money. These traditional blades either fail outright or burn material due to slow cutting speeds or "chatter" when plunging in. Their "one size fits all" design lacks application-specific solutions that professionals require while eliminating the risk of smoking or burning. Additionally, the myriad of blade connections is confusing for professional users, as they're often left wondering, "Will this blade even fit my tool?"

Diablo's AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth OMT Blade is the first application-specific carbide blade for wood containing nails, screws, and other fasteners. Made with Diablo's high-performance TiCo™ Carbide teeth, this blade offers up to 50X the life of standard bi-metal blades, giving professionals a reliable and cost-effective solution to dealing with nail-embedded wood. Diablo's Starlock and Universal fitment for oscillating multi-tools also makes blade selection a breeze.

A game-changing, user-focused design also plays a role in elevating the AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth OMT blade. The blade's tapered tooth geometry and optimized blade body "takes the heat" by reducing cutting time, eliminating burns, and charred material. The blade features Diablo's Black I.C.E. (Industrial Cooling Element) protective coating that guards the cutting edge against wear and dulling, delivering extreme durability. When it comes to "taking the plunge", Diablo's Curve Contact Edge creates a pilot to provide precisely aligned cuts with little-to-no "chatter" or vibration.

A 1¼" cutting width and 1¾" cutting depth also make the AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide OMT blade one of the deepest cutting carbide teeth OMT blades on the market.

"Diablo continues to "AMP" up the oscillating multi-tool market by listening to our user's pain points and needs when cutting wood with nails and developing an innovative solution that not only answers their call but exceeds all expectations," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools. "With the AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide Teeth OMT Blade for Nail-Embedded Wood, Diablo is filling gaps in the industry that have impacted professionals for far too long. Doing what Diablo does best—we found out what was lacking for our users and provided an innovative, industry-leading solution. This new blade is raising the bar by showing how a blade should 'cut' instead of 'grind' material, while also helping professionals maximize their efficiency and productivity with an application-specific solution. This blade just won't quit thanks to its revolutionary tooth design and geometry, our tried-and-trusted carbide formulations and our Black I.C.E. coating. The proof is in the plunge with this OMT blade, and we can't wait for professionals to take it."

Diablo's AMPED™ Demo Demon™ Carbide Oscillating Blades for Nail-Embedded Wood are available now wherever Diablo products are sold – including The Home Depot and independent retailers. For more information, visit DiabloTools.com.

About Diablo

Founded in 2000, Diablo is the industry leader of solution-oriented Best in the World and Best for Our World cutting tools, abrasives, and power tool accessories for trade professionals. Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self-feed bits, impact step bits, sandpaper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com.Connect with Diablo on Facebook (www.facebook.com/diablotools), Instagram (www.instagram.com/diablo_tools), Twitter (www.twitter.com/diablotools), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/diablo-freud-tools/), TikTok (http://www.tiktok.com/@diablotools), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/diablotools).

SOURCE Diablo Tools