DIAGEO and Zola Partner to Raise the Bar for Your Wedding Day

"The bar is an important wedding moment that can sometimes be overlooked, and we hope to help inspire couples with a myriad of ideas for special experiences and gifts with our new partnership with Zola," shares Amy Schmidt, Director of Strategic Partnerships at DIAGEO North America. "Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life, so we at DIAGEO are thrilled to have the honor to be a part of the celebration and encourage everyone to enjoy responsibly."

Available through Zola starting today, couples and wedding guests will have the opportunity to choose from three unique offerings that are designed to help personalize that moment, connect with their guests, and raise a glass to wedded bliss.

First on the wedding checklist: the registry! DIAGEO has chosen three of their most iconic and exclusive spirits to add to wedding registry offerings – Tequila Don Julio 1942, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, and Bulleit 10 Year Old. Guests will have the opportunity to customize the bottles with personal engravings and gift cards via Reserve Bar, creating a truly one-of-a-kind gift.

Partnering with Cocktail Courier, the premier cocktail kit delivery service, Zola and DIAGEO have created two beautifully-designed, custom cocktail kits that include everything you need to mix up the perfect Tequila Don Julio or Ketel One Botanical cocktail and help your wedding guests get a jump-start on the celebrations. The Will You Be My Bridesmaid? gives brides the opportunity to invite their bridesmaids to join their crew through a specialty Ketel One Botanical Spritz, while The Zola allows couples to welcome their guests to the wedding weekend with The Zola Paloma, a refreshing tasting Tequila Don Julio Blanco cocktail.

Perhaps the most unique and exclusive component of the DIAGEO x Zola partnership is the DIAGEO Experience Vehicle Reservation Service. Through this program, couples will have the opportunity to reserve an amazing DIAGEO Experience Vehicle for their reception. The DIAGEO Experience Vehicles available include: The Blade and Bow Horse Trailer and The Bulleit Bourbon Woody which will start at $20,000 each.

All opportunities are meant for those who purchase and those who are gifted to be above legal drinking age. For more information, please visit www.zola.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About ZOLA

We're Zola, the wedding company that will do anything for love. We're reinventing the wedding planning and registry experience to make the happiest moment in our couples' lives even happier. From engagement to wedding and decorating your first home, Zola is there, combining compassionate customer service with modern tools and technology. All in the service of love.

For more information about Zola, please visit www.zola.com or follow @Zola on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and Facebook.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier provides cocktail enthusiasts with innovative cocktail kits featuring top shelf liquors, unique ingredients, bar-quality garnishes, all in one easy-to-use kit delivered directly to your door! Our kits feature recipes from the nation's top bartenders and come in a range of sizes to make 2 to 16+ drinks! In addition to our fun subscription service, we have Cocktail Kits available as one-off a la carte purchases for everything from gifting to parties.

For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com and follow @CocktailCourier on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

