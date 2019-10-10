Diagnostic Centers of America Improves Patient Care by Successfully Deploying the Unified Patient Engagement Platform from Royal Solutions Group

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Centers of America has partnered with Royal Solutions Group to deliver elevated patient experience, satisfaction and quality of care. Royal Kiosks™ for Patients, Schedulers and Technologists, Royal Alerts®, Royal Patient Portal® and RoyalPay® seamlessly work together to improve patient care, enhance the patient experience, and streamline workflow in the imaging centers, at a level that is unachievable with other disparate systems. This single solution promotes real-time clinical screening of a patient's order, automates the engagement of the patient as soon as the order is processed, calculates accurate financial responsibility, enables patients to complete the registration and payment process from the comfort of their own home or via any mobile device, and delivers access to test results and images to complete the unified patient experience. During the entirety of health care visit, patients enjoy an electronic workflow using Royal's tablet solution and Patient Portal that intelligently retains patient history and information gathered at the time of scheduling, asking requisite questions and delivers that data all the way through to the technologists, eliminating the need for paper. Patients are checked-in and ready for their exams within a few minutes, versus 20 to 30 minutes in traditional workflows. In addition, practices are able to significantly reduce manual data entry errors, manual eligibility verification, and the number statements post visit. These cost reductions coupled with significantly increased daily cash flows allow imaging centers to benefit from an immediate ROI.

This single solution promotes real-time clinical screening of a patient's order, automates the engagement of the patient as soon as the order is processed, calculates accurate financial responsibility, enables patients to complete the registration and payment process from the comfort of their own home or via any mobile device "It was important for us, through the use of technology, to provide our patients with the most efficient and streamlined pre-registration process when coming in for an imaging appointment. With the various tools from Royal, we have been able to increase our patient satisfaction and greatly reduce the administrative burden on our staff" says Alan Shullman, Chief Operating Officer of Diagnostic Centers of America.

"It was important for us, through the use of technology, to provide our patients with the most efficient and streamlined pre-registration process when coming in for an imaging appointment. With the various tools from Royal, we have been able to increase our patient satisfaction and greatly reduce the administrative burden on our staff," says Alan Shullman, Chief Operating Officer of Diagnostic Centers of America.

"Royal and Diagnostic Centers of America collaborated to create a workflow that integrates with existing systems and extends the trusted capabilities of our smart forms into scheduling questionnaires, which effortlessly carry forward to the patient experience," says Peter Nassif, CEO of Royal Solutions Group. "The process begins during scheduling, wherein information relevant to the entire care experience is captured and carried forward through the registration, clinical, and payment processes. In addition, patients fully understand their financial responsibility ahead of receiving medical services, immediately establishing a healthy perception of the clinic. Internally, the staff enjoy a paperless workflow, lower cancelation rates and no-shows, increased revenue, and a simplified user experience, creating a highly functioning, efficient office, while adding immeasurable value to the patient experience and measurable results to our customers' bottom line."

About Diagnostic Centers of America, Palm Beach County, FL

Founded in 1992, Diagnostic Centers of America (DCA) is a leading outpatient imaging center operated by Shullman Health Management, with six locations in Palm Beach County, Florida. Reading services are provided by Boca Radiology Group, one of the largest and most prestigious radiology groups in South Florida. DCA offers patients a full array of diagnostic and specialty imaging services. DCA has earned a national reputation for quality and compassionate patient care, as demonstrated by its Image Wisely and Image Gently certifications and Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence (DICOE) designation, awarded by the American College of Radiology.

Visit www.dcamedical.com for more information.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

Contact:

Royal Sales Engagement

226060@email4pr.com

646.405.4878 option 1

SOURCE Royal Solutions Group

Related Links

http://www.royalsolutionsgroup.com

