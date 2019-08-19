Diagnostic Network Announces Free Subscriptions and More Affordable Pricing

CLAREMONT, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostic Network, an online community where technicians work together to solve challenges and learn about new vehicle technologies, has changed their subscription plan offering. Previously all members were required to pay $20/month to access the community. Under the newly announced structure, two subscription plans now exist:

Free ($0) . Members can start their own discussions, reply to others, and read everything.





. Members can start their own discussions, reply to others, and read everything. Premium ( $49 /year). Includes everything in the Free plan, plus members can search everything, create/manage user groups, bookmark discussions for later, and much more to come.

"We look forward to the increased growth in our community that this pricing change should enable. Since our mission is 'to connect professional technicians to enable successful repair of complex vehicles through peer discussion, partner collaboration and education,' the more members we can attract, the more achievable our mission becomes," said Scott Brown, Diagnostic Network's industry ambassador.

The new subscription plans are effective immediately. For more information, visit diag.net.

