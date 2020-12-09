DialCare Launches National Teledentistry Program

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare is excited to announce the launch of its innovative teledentistry program, offering 24/7 access to licensed dentists nationwide via phone or video consultation. Teledentistry combines the technology of DialCare's unique telemedicine platform with affiliate company Careington International Corporation's 40 years of expertise in the discount and PPO dental benefits industry. DialCare Teledentistry is already being accessed by over 3 million members across the U.S. and tremendous growth is expected in the coming months.

DialCare Teledentistry offers members 24/7 virtual access to dentists licensed to practice in their state. Over a phone call or video chat, dentists can assist with oral health problems or pain, assess oral sores, lesions, swelling or infections, advise on orthodontia needs, how to deal with broken, chipped, sensitive or misaligned teeth, gum swelling and bleeding, provide expert second opinions and so much more. Additionally, when medically appropriate, dentists can write prescriptions for non-DEA controlled substances, which members can conveniently pick up at a pharmacy of their choice.

Telemedicine has boomed during the COVID-19 crisis as a way for individuals to receive medical attention from the comfort and safety of their home, not risking infection in a crowded doctor's office or unnecessarily paying exorbitant emergency room fees. DialCare has been offering virtual care services through its Physician Access and Mental Wellness Programs long before the onset of COVID-19. Now, DialCare is bringing the same safety, convenience and affordability to dentistry. DialCare Teledentistry offers diagnostic and preventative services that will help reduce overall dental costs by detecting conditions early and recommending treatment that can help members avoid major dental work in the future.

"We are thrilled to officially launch the DialCare Teledentistry program for individual consumers and businesses alike," said Jeremy Hedrick, DialCare President. "The COVID-19 crisis has intensified the need for teledentistry, and we are pleased to introduce the teledentistry program as a much-needed virtual solution for dental care during the pandemic and beyond."

The DialCare Teledentistry program can be included as part of a fully-insured or self-funded offering for groups, employers and organizations, as well as through direct-to-consumer individual offerings. DialCare also offers comprehensive telemedicine and telebehavioral health programs that can be offered independently or alongside the teledentistry program. All programs run on DialCare's state-of-the-art platform that offers single connectivity to members.

To sign up or learn more about DialCare Teledentistry, as well as DialCare's comprehensive telemedicine and telebehavioral health programs, please visit DialCare.com or call 855-335-2255.

About DialCare

DialCare is an affiliate company of Careington International Corporation. DialCare offers a telemedicine solution that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians, a Mental Wellness Program for virtual counseling sessions with mental health professionals and a Teledentistry Program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists. DialCare is available nationally to individual consumers and to groups of any size. DialCare Physician Access, DialCare Mental Wellness and DialCare Teledentistry are available as stand-alone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit www.dialcare.com.

Contacts:

Jeremy Hedrick

President

[email protected]

(800) 441-0380 ext. 5000

Jamie Saunders

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(833) 640-3425 ext. 2902

SOURCE DialCare

Related Links

https://www.dialcare.com

