DialCare Launches Student Mental Wellness Program in Amarillo ISD

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare is excited to announce the full launch of its Student Mental Wellness Program offering mental and behavioral health counseling to middle and high school students. With the success of the pilot program earlier this year in select schools in Amarillo ISD, the program is now available to all secondary schools in the district.

DialCare is honored to work with Amarillo ISD for the full launch of this student program that helps to destigmatize youth mental health and encourage students to seek help. The program provides a safe, secure and private way for middle and high school students to connect with a licensed and trained counselor from the comfort of their homes via virtual sessions.

"Amarillo ISD is excited to join this partnership because we care about the well-being of our students. I believe this will allow for mental health to be destigmatized and allow our students to seek out help when needed," said Tracey Morman, Director of Counseling/College & Career Readiness for Amarillo ISD. "DialCare is allowing us to provide continued support and invest in the mental health of our students."

Our counselors are trained to work with students through issues like depression, stress, eating disorders, addiction, anxiety, grief and more. Students can schedule an appointment via phone or video chat from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week. These hours offer accommodation for students' busy schedules and after-school activities. Counseling sessions are available in both English and Spanish.

"We're very proud to launch the DialCare Student Mental Wellness Program with Amarillo ISD," said Jeremy Hedrick, Senior Vice President of DialCare. "It's important to prioritize mental health and take a preventive approach to mental health concerns. It's time to empower our students with knowledge and encourage dialogue about mental wellness."

DialCare plans to bring the Mental Wellness program to the market nationwide in January 2020 for consumer use.

DialCare is an affiliate company of Careington International Corporation. In addition to the Student Mental Wellness Program, DialCare offers a telemedicine solution that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians. For more information, visit www.dialcaremw.com.

