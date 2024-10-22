Dialog Health and AMSURG Solidify Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Patient Communication with Dialog Health's Advanced, Two-Way Texting Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a leading provider of innovative healthcare communication solutions, is proud to announce that it has partnered with AMSURG, a nationally recognized leader in the strategic and operational management of surgery centers (ASCs). This strategic partnership aims to enhance patient journey workflows by leveraging Dialog Health's state-of-the art, conversational, two-way texting platform to notify, educate, support, and guide AMSURG patients.

AMSURG is committed to improving patient outcomes and experiences, and this partnership exemplifies that dedication. With Dialog Health's platform, AMSURG centers can deliver critical, timely information to patients in their preferred language, thereby ensuring more seamless communication throughout the patient journey. Dialog Health's two-way texting functionality allows patients to respond to message directly, enabling AMSURG staff to quickly identify patients who require additional engagement, prioritizing their communication accordingly.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Patient Experience and Satisfaction: By standardizing messaging across all touchpoints, AMSURG surgery centers can create a more consistent and personalized patient experience.

Improved Staff Workflow: Dialog Health's two-way texting functionality enables staff to efficiently identify and engage patients requiring extra attention, enhancing productivity and reducing administrative burdens.

Strong Return On Investment with Proven Results: East Valley Endoscopy, an AMSURG facility, recently demonstrated Dialog Health's impact. East Valley implemented an automated texting campaign to reduce same-day cancellations by 10%. Instead, they saw a 66% decrease in same-day cancellations, 500% over goal. This not only exceeded AMSURG's expectations but, notably, also saw a 63.2% reduction in non-compliance with NPO (nothing by mouth), a 56.3% decrease in no-shows, and an 88.9% improvement in patients properly following preparation instructions.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dialog Health to further our mission of providing exceptional patient care," said Brenda Simpler, Vice President of Marketing and Communication. "By standardizing our messaging and using advanced two-way texting functionality, we can offer a better experience for our patients while setting ourselves apart in the healthcare industry. The results we've seen so far are just the beginning of what's possible with Dialog Health's innovative platform."

Dialog Health Co-Founder, Brandon Daniell, said, "Partnering with AMSURG not only allows their ASCs to streamline patient communication but also empowers healthcare providers to deliver a more personalized and efficient patient experience. We look forward to supporting AMSURG in their mission to improve healthcare delivery."

About Dialog Health

Dialog Health is a leader in healthcare SMS communication and analytics software, providing advanced solutions that enhance patient engagement, streamline workflows, and improve outcomes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Dialog Health is dedicated to helping healthcare providers improve communication for better outcomes. For more information about Dialog Health, visit www.dialoghealth.com

About AMSURG:

AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. With a focus on strategic growth and innovation, AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsu rg .com .

