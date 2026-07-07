Dialog Health Launches RCS for Healthcare

New capability delivers verified sender identity, branded messaging, and read receipts to patients' native apps, raising the standard for convenience, trust, and security in healthcare communication.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a leader in innovative healthcare communication solutions, announces the launch of RCS, powered by Dialog Health, the next evolution of the texting channel now preferred by healthcare organizations to reach patients. As one of the first companies to launch two-way SMS for healthcare and predict its rise as the dominant patient communication channel, Dialog Health is now bringing the same established authority to RCS.

Patients today interact with polished, branded digital experiences across retail, banking, and travel. Healthcare communication has lagged behind. When patients receive messages from numbers they do not recognize, many hesitate or ignore the text. RCS closes that gap by transforming routine outreach into a modern, recognizable experience that patients feel confident engaging with — without requiring an app download.

A Messaging Experience Patients and Healthcare Organizations Can Trust

With RCS, powered by Dialog Health, every message arrives with the organization's name, logo, and verification badge already visible, giving patients confidence in the sender. Dialog Health is launching RCS in two phases, beginning with verified sender identity, branded messaging, and read receipts. Interactive features, including buttons and carousels, will follow in Phase 2. For organizations with patients on devices or carriers that do not yet support RCS, messages automatically convert to SMS, ensuring every patient receives the right communication regardless of their device.

"RCS changes the patient's first impression entirely," said Sean Roy, Co-Founder and CEO of Dialog Health. "When your logo and verification badge appear before the message is opened, patients know exactly who is reaching out and why. That drives engagement and action."

RCS, powered by Dialog Health, is purpose-built for healthcare, with HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, role-based access controls, message archiving, audit trails, and secure hosting and encryption.

Visibility Into Every Patient Interaction

RCS, powered by Dialog Health, gives staff a clear picture of how patients respond in real time. Read receipts confirm a message has been seen. Action tracking shows what patients clicked or submitted. Reach and response rates surface where follow-up is needed and where it is not. The result is a more targeted, efficient workflow — one where staff spend time on the patients who require attention and not on outreach.

The platform supports communication across the patient journey — from appointment management and pre-visit preparation to care coordination, post-procedure follow-up, and revenue cycle communication — as well as staff communication, including scheduling updates and operational announcements. Pre-built templates, EHR and portal integration, and staff training resources make adoption straightforward for organizations of any size.

"Healthcare organizations are under pressure to do more with leaner teams, and communication is one of the places that pressure shows clearest," said Brandon Daniell, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Dialog Health. "RCS gives those teams better information and better tools at the same time. When you can see exactly who engaged with a message and who needs a follow-up, you stop guessing and start acting on what you know. That kind of precision has a direct impact on scheduling, collections, and patient experience."

RCS, powered by Dialog Health, is now available to healthcare organizations and health plans looking to modernize patient and member communication. Those interested in becoming a verified sender can get started at dialoghealth.com.

About Dialog Health

Dialog Health is a leader in healthcare SMS and RCS communication and analytics software, providing advanced solutions that enhance patient engagement, streamline workflows, and improve outcomes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Dialog Health is dedicated to helping healthcare providers improve communication for better outcomes. For more information about Dialog Health, visit dialoghealth.com.

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SOURCE Dialog Health