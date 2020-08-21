Diameter Signaling Market worth $1.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report, "Diameter Signaling Market with CoVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software & Solutions), Hardware Type (Process Systems, Analysis Systems), Connectivity Technology (3G, 4G, 5G), Applications, Standard Protocol and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Diameter Signaling Market valued USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025; expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 and 2025. The factors that are driving the growth of the market includes increase in mobile data traffic due to rapid proliferation of smart connected devices, escalated need for Diameter signaling with emergence of new uses cases of LTE networks.

"Software & Solutions segment to grow at highest CAGR in global process automation and instrumentation market"

The highest growth CAGR of the software & solutions segment is attributed to the increasing awareness about the importance of signaling software implementation in communication networks to ensure high-speed and large network coverage and improve signaling network scalability, protocol interworking, and traffic management

"4G connectivity technology segment dominates the diameter signaling market"

With the growing number of mobile and 4G subscribers, there is an increase in mobile traffic, which is creating a requirement for signaling devices. Diameter signaling solutions address the issue of growing data traffic in communication networks. At present, communication networks such as 4G and 5G utilize Diameter signaling protocols for internetworking, routing, load balancing, mobility management, and policy management applications. Diameter signaling products are utilized in communication networks to ensure centralized routing, efficient management of network traffic, simplify complex mesh, and improve network performance

"Convergent signaling solutions are driving the growth for diameter signaling market"

With the mass deployment of LTE networks, carriers' operators are facing pressure from the old SS7 equipment and require a convergent signaling network that can operate both 3G and 4G applications, coupled with a signaling service processing system that is capable of functioning both as Signal Transfer Point (STP), Diameter Routing Agent (DRA), and Diameter Edge Agent (DEA).

Convergent signaling networks can help minimize operating expenses by lowering network deployment costs, reducing the number of network devices by half, and simultaneously simplifying the signal bearing and enabling hardware resource sharing between the signaling networks to improve the network evolution flexibility. This offers a simple and common infrastructure to manage both SS7 and Diameter signaling. It further maximizes the return on investment (RoI) and minimizes the OPEX for carriers.

"APAC to be the fastest-growing market for diameter signaling market from 2020 to 2025"

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market during the forecast period is expected due to the adoption of new technologies and advancements in the networks. Also, the revenue of telecom service providers in APAC is likely to continue to increase with the rollout of 5G networks. The 5G network would play an integral role in the utilization of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine communication (M2M).

China is the biggest market in APAC for connected cars, and the telecommunication sector in this country is witnessing steady growth. Huge population and millions of mobile subscribers utilizing more content and data than ever before will further create the requirement for signaling devices

Major players included in the diameter signaling market are Huawei (China), Oracle(US), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US). The other key players in this market include companies such as Dialogic (US), BroadForward (Netherlands), Diametriq (US), and Sinch (Sweden) Syniverse Technologies (US).

