Diamond Hospitality Group Teams Up with Tiger Pistol to Activate Consumers in Multi-location "Eatertainment" Industry

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-location restaurant industry is rapidly evolving, with consumers increasingly seeking venues that provide both excellent food and entertainment. According to Datassential , four in five consumers have visited an "eatertainment" venue, with more than half recognizing the added value these experiences bring. To capitalize on this trend, Diamond Hospitality Group , an entertainment and recreational affiliate of Diamond Properties , recently selected Tiger Pistol, the most advanced local advertising platform, as a strategic partner to drive foot traffic and reservations through local social media advertising.

Diamond Hospitality Group venues create experiences where families and friends connect in new and memorable ways through unforgettable experiences with neighborhood hospitality. Tiger Pistol is thrilled to extend Diamond Hospitality Group’s community philosophy by promoting the discovery of these venues through local social advertising across Facebook and Instagram.

Diamond Hospitality Group uses the Tiger Pistol Local Advertising Platform to create and publish high-quality, locally-relevant Facebook and Instagram campaigns on behalf of their recreation entertainment properties, including multiple Spins Bowl locations, Grand Prix New York Racing & Entertainment, Grand Prix Extreme Play, District Social, and Danbury Arena. Campaigns publish from individual location Facebook Business Pages, dynamically localizing for increased engagement. The platform's easy-to-use tools and smart automation enables Diamond Hospitality Group's marketing team to achieve operational efficiency while maintaining brand control.

"We've saved a lot of time managing campaigns through Tiger Pistol's solution for a number of our recreational entertainment brands," said Laressa Gjonaj, Marketing Director at Diamond Hospitality Group. "It's easy, effective, and allows us to create best-practice campaigns at scale without hiring additional staff."

Gjonaj adds that Tiger Pistol's templated campaign approach is particularly valuable considering templates can be customized and reused, ensuring consistent and timely marketing efforts. "For seasonal content like summer camp or specials, we simply duplicate a template and use it for all locations."

Sarah Cucchiara, VP of Business Development at Tiger Pistol, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Diamond Hospitality Group showcases the real power of localized advertising. By using our platform, DHG can streamline the creation and distribution of social ads that comply with brand standards and resonate with local audiences. This partnership is set to drive significant engagement and foot traffic to each unique location."

