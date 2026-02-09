Princess Cruises Celebrates Prestigious Ospitalità Italiana Certification for Alfredo’s Pizzeria Aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From hand-stretched dough to time-honored Italian techniques perfected at sea, Princess Cruises proudly announces that Alfredo's Pizzeria aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess has been awarded the prestigious Ospitalità Italiana Certification, the highest global recognition for authentic Italian cuisine and hospitality.

This honor affirms Princess Cruises' commitment to delivering genuine Italian flavors at sea using fresh ingredients, preservation of traditional culinary techniques, and the highest standards of service.

Recognized worldwide as a symbol of excellence and authenticity, the Ospitalità Italiana Certification is awarded only to dining establishments that uphold Italy's rich culinary heritage. This achievement reinforces Princess Cruises as a destination for true Italian dining, ensuring guests authentic Neapolitan-style, made to order, hand-stretched, and baked in a stone Moretti Forni oven using fresh ingredients and traditional techniques by skilled onboard chefs.

As Princess Cruises celebrates this milestone alongside National Pizza Day, the cruise line is also spotlighting its partnership with chef collaborator and 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani, who brings his expertise and passion for authentic Italian pizza to Alfredo's Pizzeria.

"Earning the Ospitalità Italiana Certification is a meaningful validation of our dedication to authentic Italian culinary excellence," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "As we celebrate National Pizza Day, we're proud to recognize this achievement and our partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani to showcase how we bring our guests closer to the tastes, traditions, and hospitality of Italy, one perfectly crafted pizza at a time."

Chef Gemignani has created five unique pizzas for Princess – served across the fleet of 17 ships – each with an exciting blend of savory flavors and premium ingredients from Soppressata sausage and hot honey to Gorgonzola and sweet fig preserves, reinforcing Princess Cruises' recognition by USA Today as offering the "Best Pizza at Sea."

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

