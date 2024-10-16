Diamond-SPLICE Integration Unlocks New FNOL and Legal Notice of Cancellation Capabilities

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, a leader in customer engagement, has announced a new integration with Insuresoft's Diamond core system. Available as of the Diamond 539.010 base release on October 1, 2024, this integration provides FNOL (First Notice of Loss) and Legal Notice of Cancellation capabilities via text and phone, offering insurers a flexible solution to enhance customer communications.

This integration brings important channel enhancements that support insurers in driving efficiencies while delivering seamless experiences for agents, adjusters, and policyholders alike. Improvements include the ability to send proactive notifications, as well as enabling real-time responses and streamlined interactions via 2-way text and call.

"By integrating with Insuresoft's Diamond system, SPLICE is helping insurers harness technology to deliver essential communications, and ultimately deliver a faster and better experience," said Tara Kelly, President of SPLICE Software. "It's another step in our mission to enable seamless, customer-centric interactions that align with modern preferences."

Visit us at ITC 2024 and learn more!

Visit Insuresoft at booth #2530 or SPLICE at booth #1944 and learn firsthand how they are partnering to transform customer engagement.

"Our clients trust Diamond to elevate their insurance operations while providing agents, partners, and policyholders with a modern and effortless experience," said Nancy Schulte, President of Insuresoft. "By integrating with SPLICE we are taking that customer engagement capability to a whole new level with communications via text and phone, while continuing to deliver an efficient and reliable system that supports our clients' business operations."

About SPLICE Software:

SPLICE Software is a leading customer engagement company, specializing in insurance, retail, financial services, and healthcare. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send and receive messages to customers through their preferred channels—including text, chat, call, email, and voice-first—with comprehensive opt-in and opt-out management. Learn more at www.SPLICEsoftware.com

About Insuresoft:

Insuresoft provides mission-critical core technology systems for insurance companies and managing general agents. Through its industry-leading Diamond system, Insuresoft drives efficiencies across policy administration, claims management, billing, data warehouse & analytics functions – enabling insurers to focus on increasing business growth, enhancing brand differentiation, and optimizing digital agent and policyholder engagement. Diamond handles all P&C lines of business including Personal, Commercial, Farm, Specialty, and Workers' Compensation. With a growing ecosystem of partners, Insuresoft accelerates the integration and innovation required by insurers to meet competitive market demands. Learn more at www.insuresoft.com.

