LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when mental health remains one of the most urgent concerns in American life, May 9 marks the 76th anniversary of the publication of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. Thousands of books enter the marketplace every day. Most are quickly forgotten. But once in a generation, a book transcends publishing itself, reaching tens of millions of readers, sparking a grassroots movement around the world.

Seventy-six years after publication, L. Ron Hubbard's landmark book on the mind continues to reach new readers worldwide Post this Outreach activities continue around the world as Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health marks 76 years since publication.

Such is the story of Dianetics, first published by Hermitage House in New York City in 1950. The book quickly reached The New York Times bestseller list, where it remained for 28 consecutive weeks, prompting six reprints in its first summer. Hubbard received more than 18,000 letters from readers in six months and by the end of 1950, more than 750 Dianetics groups had formed across the nation. That movement continues to this day, with Dianetics translated into 50 languages, and 22 million copies in circulation across more than 200 nations and territories.

Its longevity is notable against the backdrop of a mental health field that has changed repeatedly since 1950. The landscape of that era included institutional psychiatry, lobotomies, insulin coma therapy and electroconvulsive treatment. In the decades that followed, prevailing explanations and treatments for mental distress continued to shift—from invasive institutional practices to drug-centered theories and prescription trends, many of which remain the subject of public debate today. Through those changing currents, Dianetics has remained in continuous use, reaching new readers and practitioners generation after generation.

Its title—The Modern Science of Mental Health— still reflects the book's role today. As public concern over mental health continues, so does the search for practical, accessible answers about the human mind and irrational behavior. Dianetics answered that search in 1950 and continues to do so for new generations.

In the book, Hubbard presented the discovery of the reactive mind, described as the hidden source of nightmares, unreasonable fears, upsets and insecurities. He offered a practical technique that two people could read, learn and apply to help overcome its effects. No specialized degree required. That accessibility was central to the book's popularity and remains a reason for its enduring success.

The introduction to Dianetics closes with these words: "You are beginning an adventure. Treat it as an adventure. And may you never be the same again."

Seventy-six years later, a new reader opens the book every few minutes and begins that adventure. Individuals enroll in Dianetics Seminars every week around the world, where they watch the How to Use Dianetics film, discover how the mind works and apply the technique for themselves. What began in 1950 became a global movement and, for millions of readers, a source of practical answers about the human mind that outlasted every trend that followed it.

With more than 22 million copies in circulation, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health remains the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org/.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International