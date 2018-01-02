Dick Enberg Celebration of Life Event Announced for March 10, 2018

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Enberg's attorney Dennis Coleman of Ropes & Gray LLP has announced that the family will hold a Celebration of Life to honor Mr. Enberg's personal and professional achievements on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM PST at Petco Park in San Diego. A renowned Sports Broadcaster, Mr. Enberg's play-by-play and on-air analysis earned him recognition in the Baseball Hall of Fame, among many other significant honors over his 60-year career in sports broadcasting.
The Celebration of Life event is open to the public and to the press, and will include video tributes throughout the event. Those individuals and groups who knew Mr. Enberg well are encouraged to record and send one-minute-long memories to Tom Caitland, who will be coordinating video tributes. Mr. Caitland can be reached at: tomcaitland37@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the Enberg family requests that donations be made to organizations that have been important to the Enberg family and to their community, including:
Star/Pal: http://starpal.org/
Challenged Athletes Foundation: http://www.challengedathletes.org/
La Jolla Music Society: http://ljms.org/
For information about the event, please contact Aaron Kellogg, PR Manager, Ropes & Gray LLP at aaron.kellogg@ropesgray.com or +1-617-235-4403
