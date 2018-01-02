Dick Enberg Celebration of Life Event Announced for March 10, 2018

The Celebration of Life event is open to the public and to the press, and will include video tributes throughout the event. Those individuals and groups who knew Mr. Enberg well are encouraged to record and send one-minute-long memories to Tom Caitland, who will be coordinating video tributes. Mr. Caitland can be reached at: tomcaitland37@gmail.com.



In lieu of flowers, the Enberg family requests that donations be made to organizations that have been important to the Enberg family and to their community, including:



Star/Pal: http://starpal.org/



Challenged Athletes Foundation: http://www.challengedathletes.org/



La Jolla Music Society: http://ljms.org/



For information about the event, please contact Aaron Kellogg, PR Manager, Ropes & Gray LLP at aaron.kellogg@ropesgray.com or +1-617-235-4403

