Dickies® x Harley-Davidson® Return with "Built to Outlast" Collection

Building on the momentum of the fast-selling first collaboration, the new capsule refreshes fan favorites like the Eisenhower Jacket and Original 874® Work Pant, while introducing all-new denim offerings, including the Boxy Denim Jacket, Denim Vest, and more. Available for both men and women, every piece reflects the uncompromising mindset shared by workers and riders alike.

Highlights from the collection include:

Dickies x H-D® Quilted Lined Eisenhower Jacket – This beloved Dickies® silhouette returns with a Harley-Davidson upgrade. The Dickies x H-D Quilted Lined Eisenhower Jacket is ruggedly made from a heavyweight recycled twill blend and insulated for added warmth. It features an action back, pre-curved sleeves, two-way zip front, a D-ring utility loop on the inside chest pocket, and a hidden snap-down collar that won't flap around under riding gear. The unisex outerwear is finished with a montage of custom graphics that commemorate the inception date and longevity of these two iconic brands.

Dickies x H-D® Denim Carpenter Pant – Style and comfort go beyond the 40-hour work week in the Dickies x H-D Denim Carpenter Pant. Constructed from a hearty cut of 14 oz. cotton denim that's rinsed and washed for softness, this unisex silhouette delivers a high-rise relaxed fit. Designed with durability in mind, the pants feature wide tunnel belt loops for added support, front leg panel piecing, and ample pocket space. Subtly co-branded for a go-with-anything look.

Dickies x H-D® Boxy Denim Jacket – Workwear style gets a moto upgrade with the Dickies x H-D Boxy Denim Jacket. Durably constructed from 14 oz. cotton denim with polyester tricot lining, this unisex jacket delivers a boxy fit. It features a hidden zip placket, dual-entry front patch pockets with rivet detail, and a hidden snap-down collar. Finished with custom graphics that nod to the heritage of both brands, including an arched design on the back that resembles 1930s Harley-Davidson® racing apparel.

Dickies x H-D® Denim Vest – Workwear style never expires with the Dickies x H-D Denim Vest. Made from heavyweight 14 oz. cotton denim that's rinsed and washed for softness, this unisex vest delivers a regular fit with a V-neckline and straight hem plus dual-entry front patch pockets with rivet detail. A custom embroidered patch on the front delivers a clean, classic co-branded finish.

Dickies x H-D® Winged Bar & Shield Ribbed Tank – Staying cool is as easy as looking cool in the Dickies x H-D Winged Bar & Shield Ribbed Tank. Made from 100% breathable cotton that's ribbed for a textured look, the slightly cropped silhouette features signature Dickies branding and the Harley-Davidson 1930s Silver Wing logo.

The Dickies® x Harley-Davidson® "Built to Outlast" collection will be available beginning April 22, 2026 on h-d.com and dickies.com, as well as at select Harley-Davidson® dealerships.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

About Dickies®

Founded in 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies has stood alongside generations of proud workers, equipping them with the tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. A brand of VF Corporation, Dickies has grown to represent a global community of people who have taken inspiration from the traditional world of work and made it their own. For nearly 100 years and available in over 100 countries, what began as a humble workwear company has grown into a worldwide force, weaving together cultural movements with a rigorous commitment to straightforward style and long-lasting ingenuity. For more information, please visit dickies.com.

For more information about the Dickies brand, please follow @dickies and @dickiesskate on Instagram.

About Bluestar Alliance, LLC

Founded in 2007 by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi, Bluestar Alliance is a global brand management leader, overseeing a portfolio of premium fashion and lifestyle brands generating more than $13 billion in global retail sales. Bluestar Alliance is recognized for transforming iconic consumer names into dynamic, best-in-class lifestyle brands with worldwide reach. Its portfolio includes Off-White™, Palm Angels®, Dickies®, Scotch & Soda®, Hurley®, Justice®, Bebe®, Tahari®, Limited Too®, Brookstone®, and more—each re-energized through creative vision, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of global markets. With more than 600 licensees and a growing network of over 500 branded retail stores across North America, Europe, Australia, South America, India, Asia, the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates, Bluestar Alliance continues to expand its global presence—most notably through the Bluestar Luxury Group, focused on building the next generation of luxury and lifestyle brands. Bluestar Alliance stands at the intersection of innovation, influence, and brand authority, shaping the future of how consumers experience brands around the world.

SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company