HARLEY-DAVIDSON LAUNCHES RIDE

A New Global Brand Platform Sets Stage For a New Era of Harley-Davidson, While Honoring Its Heritage

MILWAUKEE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reignites the brand with the global launch of RIDE, a refreshed brand platform that honors more than a century of driving motorcycle culture, designed for the riders of today, and paves a path forward for Harley-Davidson.

Learn more at harley-davidson.com

More than a word, RIDE is, at its core, the very idea that defines and drives Harley-Davidson. It is an action, a feeling, and a way of life that has been embedded into the brand since its founding in 1903. Harley-Davidson doesn't have merely owners, rather a community of passionate riders. The very notion of RIDE brings people together, clears the mind, and turns miles into stories, reaffirming that life is better on two wheels.

"I'm thrilled to launch the RIDE platform as a full reset of the brand ahead of our company strategy rollout in May. It celebrates the fun and joy people experience riding the world's greatest motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson," said Artie Starrs, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

With the launch of RIDE, Harley-Davidson unveils a new visual identity, anchored by the return of the historic Harley-Davidson bar and shield logo; a nod to where it all began and a signal to the role heritage continues to play in shaping the future of Harley-Davidson.

The platform debut comes to life through a video set to the iconic Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again," featuring raw, authentic footage of real riders and the joy of the RIDE. The visual spotlights the true spirit of the open road and the culture that exists around it, a community Harley-Davidson originated and continues to champion. The video will air nationally across broadcast and streaming platforms, along with a comprehensive internal and external integrated campaign.

For over a century, Harley-Davidson has defined what it means to ride. RIDE is the next chapter, celebrating every rider, those who have been with us from the beginning and opening the road to anyone ready to join in. More riders. More rides. More freedom. More stories to be told.

Check out the full-length RIDE video here.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

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SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company