DICK'S and adidas Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Star-Studded "Where It All Kicks Off" Campaign

Produced by OBB and developed by Bolded, OBB's branded entertainment content studio, the spot opens inside a DICK'S House of Sport store. Each touch of an adidas product serves as a gateway into larger-than-life soccer moments that reflect the growing intersection of sport and culture surrounding the game. Cobi Jones acts as a guiding force, subtly setting in motion the moments that unfold as athletes interact with cleats, jerseys and apparel. First, Juanpa Zurita is transported from DICK'S House of Cleats to a rooftop game with Lamine Yamal. Trinity Rodman grabs adidas' throwback U.S. Denim Jersey and then steps inside a soccer video game. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes join the action after checking out adidas hoodies, showcasing soccer's expanding reach. And finally, a young fan laces up the same adidas F50 Messi El Último Tango cleats as Lionel Messi before finding himself in the midst of a match with the legendary player.

"Few events capture the excitement and passion of sport like the World Cup," said Melissa Christian, VP of Brand Building at DICK'S. "With adidas' deep roots and long-standing connection to the tournament, this partnership is a natural way to bring that energy to athletes everywhere and highlight how DICK'S helps them step into their own World Cup moment."

Where It All Kicks Off launched today on social and will make its broadcast debut on June 11 as the first FIFA World Cup 2026™ match kicks off.

"The FIFA World Cup coming to our backyard this summer is a once-in-a-generation moment for sport in North America, and we wanted to partner with DICK'S Sporting Goods to meet that energy with something truly special and reflective of the moment," said Chris Murphy, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at adidas North America. "Bringing together past and current icons like Cobi Jones, Messi and Mahomes, paired with the future of the sport, including Lamine, Trinity and beyond, will inspire the next generation of athletes to watch, celebrate and play."

"We wanted to create a spot that captures the feeling of what the World Cup represents - possibility, imagination and the way the game can transport people beyond the sidelines," said Michael D. Ratner, Founder and CEO of OBB Media. "By blending iconic athletes, cultural voices and immersive storytelling, we set out to turn everyday moments inside a DICK'S store into larger-than-life experiences that reflect the excitement building around the tournament. At OBB, we want to show up at the center of culture and entertainment. This campaign with adidas and DICK'S celebrates the magic of the sport on the biggest global stage and inspires the next generation of fans to see where the game can take them."

adidas soccer product and team gear are available in DICK'S stores nationwide, online at DICKS.com and on the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S and adidas are also bringing the excitement of the World Cup to life through elevated in-store experiences and consumer activations designed to engage athletes and fans across the country. From premium store environments, national ticket sweepstakes and on-the-ground events in key cities, these efforts extend the energy to the tournament beyond the ad and into communities nationwide.

In addition, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is partnering with DonorsChoose to expand access to the game at the grassroots level, funding up to $250,000 in youth soccer projects nationwide. Through an open call for historically underfunded schools, the initiative aims to ensure more young athletes have the resources they need to play, with DonorsChoose fulfilling projects on a first-come basis until the funds are fully allocated. Beginning June 11, teachers at eligible schools will be able to submit funding requests for boys' and girls' soccer programs. Visit here for more information and to apply for funding.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €24.8billion in 2025. For more information, please visit www.adidas-Group.com.

About OBB

OBB is the award-winning next-gen entertainment studio driving culture through innovative storytelling across film, television, digital, branded content, live experiences, ventures, and more. Founded by entrepreneur and filmmaker Michael D. Ratner, OBB has built a global audience of billions. By marrying zeitgeist-defining creative work across traditional and new media, with the capabilities of a vertically integrated production studio, defining how a new generation of audiences consume content and engage with brands. OBB's branded content studio, Bolded, specializes in creating culture-driven campaigns for the world's biggest brands and talent. Led by Ratner, co-founder Scott Ratner and a talented team of storytellers, the company has offices in both West Hollywood, CA and New York City and also operates OBB Studios, a 15,000+ square-foot, state-of-the-art production and event facility in Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit the company website at www.obbmedia.com or follow @obb on Instagram.

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

Category: Company

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