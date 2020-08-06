DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of 11 Stores in Nine States in August
Aug 06, 2020, 08:00 ET
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will expand its nationwide footprint with the opening of four DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, one combination DICK'S and Golf Galaxy location, five DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale stores and one OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods location in August.
These new stores will bring approximately 300 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.
DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.
The DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off their opening weekend celebrations. Visit dicks.com/CapeCod, dicks.com/Brockton, dicks.com/Deptford, dicks.com/Midland and dicks.com/Cumberland for full details on the Grand Openings.
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods
|
City/State
|
Store Location
|
Grand Opening Dates
|
Hyannis, MA
|
Cape Cod Mall
793 Iyannough Road, Suite XHC
Hyannis, MA 02601
|
August 7 – August 9
|
Brockton, MA
|
Westgate Mall
200 Westgate Drive, N132
Brockton, MA 02301
|
August 8 – August 9
|
Deptford, NJ
|
Deptford Mall
1750 Deptford Center Road
Deptford, NJ 08096
|
August 15 – August 16
|
Midland, TX
|
Midland Park Mall
4511 N. Midkiff Road, Suite 0P
Midland, TX 79705
|
August 28 – August 30
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy
|
City/State
|
Store Location
|
Grand Opening Dates
|
Cumberland, GA
|
Cumberland Mall
2860 Cumberland Mall SE., Suite 1520
Atlanta, GA 30339
|
August 21 – August 23
In addition, the Company will also open new clearance and outlet locations to provide access to some of the nation's most-popular athletic brands at great prices in more communities across the country with five DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store locations and one OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods location.
DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store clearance locations will offer deep discounts between 30 – 90% off original prices on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands. These stores will provide a temporary pop-up-style experience for customers in these communities.
Visit dicks.com/Warehouse for additional details and information.
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale
|
City/State
|
Store Location
|
Grand Opening Dates
|
Orland Park, IL
|
Lake View Plaza
15852 S La Grange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
|
August 5
|
Englewood, CO
|
Centennial Promenade
9637 E County Line Road
Englewood, CO 80112
|
August 5
|
Fairfax, VA
|
Fair City Mall
9652 Main Street
Fairfax, VA 22031
|
August 5
|
Amherst, NY
|
Burlington Plaza
1551 Niagara Falls Blvd.
Amherst, NY 14226
|
August 7
|
Brockton, MA
|
435 Westgate Drive
Brockton, MA 02301
|
August 26
The new OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods outlet location will offer an expansive assortment of apparel, footwear and equipment at up to 90% off the brands customers have enjoyed shopping for at DICK'S locations for many years. New markdowns will be added throughout the year, keeping inventory levels at these outlet centers fresh for shoppers.
Customers can visit dicks.com/Overtime for additional details and information.
|
OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods
|
City/State
|
Store Location
|
Grand Opening Date
|
Tempe, AZ
|
Arizona Mills Mall
5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135
Tempe, AZ 85282
|
August 26
Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 729 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, 96 Golf Galaxy stores, 10 Warehouse Sale locations and four OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods locations nationwide in 47 states.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.
CONTACTS: DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, [email protected]
