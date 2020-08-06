DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of 11 Stores in Nine States in August

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will expand its nationwide footprint with the opening of four DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, one combination DICK'S and Golf Galaxy location, five DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale stores and one OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods location in August.

These new stores will bring approximately 300 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off their opening weekend celebrations. Visit dicks.com/CapeCod, dicks.com/Brockton, dicks.com/Deptford, dicks.com/Midland and dicks.com/Cumberland for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Mall 793 Iyannough Road, Suite XHC Hyannis, MA 02601 August 7 – August 9 Brockton, MA Westgate Mall 200 Westgate Drive, N132 Brockton, MA 02301 August 8 – August 9 Deptford, NJ Deptford Mall 1750 Deptford Center Road Deptford, NJ 08096 August 15 – August 16 Midland, TX Midland Park Mall 4511 N. Midkiff Road, Suite 0P Midland, TX 79705 August 28 – August 30

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Cumberland, GA Cumberland Mall 2860 Cumberland Mall SE., Suite 1520 Atlanta, GA 30339 August 21 – August 23

In addition, the Company will also open new clearance and outlet locations to provide access to some of the nation's most-popular athletic brands at great prices in more communities across the country with five DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store locations and one OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods location.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store clearance locations will offer deep discounts between 30 – 90% off original prices on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands. These stores will provide a temporary pop-up-style experience for customers in these communities.

Visit dicks.com/Warehouse for additional details and information.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Orland Park, IL Lake View Plaza 15852 S La Grange Road Orland Park, IL 60462 August 5 Englewood, CO Centennial Promenade 9637 E County Line Road Englewood, CO 80112 August 5 Fairfax, VA Fair City Mall 9652 Main Street Fairfax, VA 22031 August 5 Amherst, NY Burlington Plaza 1551 Niagara Falls Blvd. Amherst, NY 14226 August 7 Brockton, MA 435 Westgate Drive Brockton, MA 02301 August 26

The new OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods outlet location will offer an expansive assortment of apparel, footwear and equipment at up to 90% off the brands customers have enjoyed shopping for at DICK'S locations for many years. New markdowns will be added throughout the year, keeping inventory levels at these outlet centers fresh for shoppers.

Customers can visit dicks.com/Overtime for additional details and information.

OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Date Tempe, AZ Arizona Mills Mall 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135 Tempe, AZ 85282 August 26

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 729 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, 96 Golf Galaxy stores, 10 Warehouse Sale locations and four OVERTIME by DICK'S Sporting Goods locations nationwide in 47 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

