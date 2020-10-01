DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of 11 Stores, the addition of Soccer Shops and its first-ever ScoreCard Appreciation Week in October
Oct 01, 2020, 09:00 ET
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will expand its nationwide footprint with the opening of six DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, two combination DICK'S and Golf Galaxy locations and three DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations in October. The retailer will also open a limited number of Soccer Shops, a new, elevated soccer experience, starting later this month and host its first-ever Loyalty Appreciation Week beginning October 5.
The opening of its newest stores will bring approximately 400 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.
DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Walter Hagen, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.
The DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off their opening weekend celebrations and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit the websites listed below for full details on the Grand Openings.
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods
|
City/State
|
Store Location
|
Grand Opening Dates
|
Lynchburg, VA
|
River Ridge Mall
3385 Candlers Mtn. Road, Suite #J300
Lynchburg, VA 24502
dicks.com/Lynchburg
|
October 3 – October 4
|
Happy Valley, OR
|
Clackamas Town Center
11800 Southeast 82nd Ave., Suite #1000
Happy Valley, OR 97086
dicks.com/Clackamas
|
October 10 – October 11
|
Annapolis, MD
|
Gateway Village
2639 Housley Road, Suite 13
Annapolis, MD 21401
dicks.com/Annapolis
|
October 16 – October 18
|
Wilmington, NC
|
Independence Mall
3500 Oleander Drive, Space R-040
Wilmington, NC 28403
dicks.com/Wilmington
|
October 17 – October 18
|
Modesto, CA
|
Vintage Faire Mall
3401 Dale Road, Suite #100
Modesto, CA 95356
dicks.com/Modesto
|
October 17 – October 18
|
Houston, TX
|
Copperfield Marketplace
16343 FM 529 Road
Houston, TX 77095
dicks.com/Copperfield
|
October 23 – October 25
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy
|
City/State
|
Store Location
|
Grand Opening Dates
|
Canton, OH
|
Belden Village Mall
4100 Belden Village Mall
DICK'S Suite #4105
GGXY Suite #4091
Canton, OH 44718
dicks.com/Canton
|
October 16 – October 18
|
Fairfax, VA
|
Fair Oaks Mall
12000 Fair Oakes Mall
Fairfax, VA 22033
dicks.com/Fairfax
|
October 30 – November 1
DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations will offer deep discounts between 30 and 75% off original prices on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands. Visit dicks.com/Warehouse for additional details and information.
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale
|
City/State
|
Store Location
|
Grand Opening Dates
|
Monroeville, PA
|
330 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA 15146
|
October 7
|
Olathe, KS
|
11750 South Strang Line Road
Olathe, KS 66062
|
October 28
|
Royal Palm Beach, FL
|
Southern Palm Crossing
11061 Southern Palm Blvd
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
|
October 28
Following all of these store openings, DICK'S will have 732 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, 97 Golf Galaxy stores and 14 Warehouse Sale locations nationwide in 47 states.
Additionally, this fall, DICK'S Sporting Goods will also launch a new shopping experience for soccer customers in select markets. These Soccer Shops are designed to serve athletes of every level and will feature an expanded selection of equipment and gear, including cleats, apparel, training aids and national and club team jerseys for fans to support their favorite teams.
The elevated experience will exist inside select DICK'S Sporting Goods locations and include a high level of service from in-store soccer experts who are specially trained to help customers find the equipment they need and the right fit for their cleats to excel at the game. The first Soccer Shop will open on October 23 in Leawood, KS. Additional Shops are expected to open this November.
For the first time ever, DICK'S Sporting Goods will host "7 Days of ScoreCard," a Loyalty Appreciation Week and the program's biggest event of the year, to reward its ScoreCard and Scorecard Gold customers. Starting Monday, October 5 through Sunday, October 11, loyalty members will enjoy daily opportunities to earn bonus points while shopping their favorite brands. Additionally, starting October 4, ScoreCard Gold members will receive the opportunity to earn triple points on a single purchase once per year. For more information, visit dicks.com/7DaysOfScoreCard or dicks.com/ScoreCard.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.
About Golf Galaxy
Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, Taylormade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of August 1, 2020, Golf Galaxy operated 95 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.
