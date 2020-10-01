DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of 11 Stores, the addition of Soccer Shops and its first-ever ScoreCard Appreciation Week in October

The opening of its newest stores will bring approximately 400 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as DSG, Walter Hagen, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Fitness Gear, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods store locations will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off their opening weekend celebrations and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit the websites listed below for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Lynchburg, VA River Ridge Mall 3385 Candlers Mtn. Road, Suite #J300 Lynchburg, VA 24502 dicks.com/Lynchburg October 3 – October 4 Happy Valley, OR Clackamas Town Center 11800 Southeast 82nd Ave., Suite #1000 Happy Valley, OR 97086 dicks.com/Clackamas October 10 – October 11 Annapolis, MD Gateway Village 2639 Housley Road, Suite 13 Annapolis, MD 21401 dicks.com/Annapolis October 16 – October 18 Wilmington, NC Independence Mall 3500 Oleander Drive, Space R-040 Wilmington, NC 28403 dicks.com/Wilmington October 17 – October 18 Modesto, CA Vintage Faire Mall 3401 Dale Road, Suite #100 Modesto, CA 95356 dicks.com/Modesto October 17 – October 18 Houston, TX Copperfield Marketplace 16343 FM 529 Road Houston, TX 77095 dicks.com/Copperfield October 23 – October 25

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Canton, OH Belden Village Mall 4100 Belden Village Mall DICK'S Suite #4105 GGXY Suite #4091 Canton, OH 44718 dicks.com/Canton October 16 – October 18 Fairfax, VA Fair Oaks Mall 12000 Fair Oakes Mall Fairfax, VA 22033 dicks.com/Fairfax October 30 – November 1

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations will offer deep discounts between 30 and 75% off original prices on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands. Visit dicks.com/Warehouse for additional details and information.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Monroeville, PA 330 Mall Circle Drive Monroeville, PA 15146 October 7 Olathe, KS 11750 South Strang Line Road Olathe, KS 66062 October 28 Royal Palm Beach, FL Southern Palm Crossing 11061 Southern Palm Blvd Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 October 28

Following all of these store openings, DICK'S will have 732 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores, 97 Golf Galaxy stores and 14 Warehouse Sale locations nationwide in 47 states.

Additionally, this fall, DICK'S Sporting Goods will also launch a new shopping experience for soccer customers in select markets. These Soccer Shops are designed to serve athletes of every level and will feature an expanded selection of equipment and gear, including cleats, apparel, training aids and national and club team jerseys for fans to support their favorite teams.

The elevated experience will exist inside select DICK'S Sporting Goods locations and include a high level of service from in-store soccer experts who are specially trained to help customers find the equipment they need and the right fit for their cleats to excel at the game. The first Soccer Shop will open on October 23 in Leawood, KS. Additional Shops are expected to open this November.

For the first time ever, DICK'S Sporting Goods will host "7 Days of ScoreCard," a Loyalty Appreciation Week and the program's biggest event of the year, to reward its ScoreCard and Scorecard Gold customers. Starting Monday, October 5 through Sunday, October 11, loyalty members will enjoy daily opportunities to earn bonus points while shopping their favorite brands. Additionally, starting October 4, ScoreCard Gold members will receive the opportunity to earn triple points on a single purchase once per year. For more information, visit dicks.com/7DaysOfScoreCard or dicks.com/ScoreCard.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, Taylormade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of August 1, 2020, Golf Galaxy operated 95 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.

CONTACTS : DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

Related Links

http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

