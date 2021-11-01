DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of its Second Public Lands Store and Second Golf Galaxy Performance Center

Public Lands is an outdoor specialty store focused on helping more people get outside to explore and protect America's public lands. The Columbus location will carry a premium assortment of outdoor and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and equipment brands, and support the local outdoor community through conservation and access & equity-based initiatives. The 60,000 sq. ft. store will feature a 30-foot rock wall, an in-store gear repair and rental department and specialized shops dedicated to various outdoor activities including biking, camping, fishing, paddling, climbing, running and hiking. This new store concept, which debuted in Pittsburgh in September, will have an elevated customer service experience that relies on associates who are passionate about showcasing their love for the outdoors and believe in protecting our public lands for all to enjoy. One percent of all Public Lands sales will go back into local and national conservation efforts.

Public Lands City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Columbus, OH Polaris Fashion Place 1510 Polaris Parkway Columbus, OH 43240 November 5 – November 7

The redesigned Golf Galaxy Performance Center in Woodbury, Minn., will offer golfers of all levels an immersive experience – access to industry leading TrackManTM and BioMechTM golf technologies, state-of-the-art hitting bays, custom fittings, golf lessons from a Class A Certified PGA Professional and the best equipment, apparel and footwear from top brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Nike, adidas, Under Armour, FootJoy and more. The location expands upon the company's commitment to golf, which includes 18 remodeled Golf Galaxy locations and increased technology offerings in all Golf Galaxy locations across the country by the end of 2021.

Golf Galaxy Performance Center City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Woodbury, MN Tamarack Village Shopping Center 8320 Tamarack Village Woodbury, MN 55125 November 5 – November 7

The new Going, Going, Gone! locations will offer deals on footwear and apparel from the brands customers have enjoyed shopping for at DICK'S Sporting Goods for years. Discounts of up to 70% off will be available at these locations throughout the year.

Going, Going, Gone! City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Tempe, AZ Arizona Mills Mall 5000 S Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 435 Tempe, AZ 85282 November 3 Pittsburgh, PA Ross Towne Center 7219 McKnight Road Pittsburgh, PA 15237 November 10

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations will offer deep discounts on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands at up to 70% hundreds of styles.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Virginia Beach, VA Lynnhaven East | North Mall Shops 2701 North Mall Road Virginia Beach, VA November 15 Lakewood, CA 500 Lakewood Center Mall Lakewood, CA 90712 November 15

The relocated DICK'S Sporting Goods locations will offer top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the company's own vertical brands, such as DSG, VRST, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Quest, Fitness Gear and Tommy Armour, as well as popular national vendors such as Nike, adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade.

DICK'S Sporting Goods City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Farmington, CT Westfarms Center 1603 Southeast Road Farmington, CT 06032 November 13 – 14 Manchester, CT The Plaza at Burr Corners 1131 Tolland Turnpike Manchester, CT 06042 November 13 – 14

Public Lands, Golf Galaxy Performance Center and the DICK'S Sporting Goods locations will host ribbon cutting ceremonies to kick off their opening weekend celebrations. Visit PublicLands.com/Columbus, golfgalaxy.com/Woodbury, dicks.com/WestHartford and dicks.com/Manchester for full details on the Grand Openings.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 30, 2021, the company operated 734 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

