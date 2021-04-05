DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of New Concept Store 'DICK'S House of Sport' And Expands Offerings in Select Golf Galaxy Locations Nationwide

This month, the retailer will also debut nine newly redesigned Golf Galaxy locations and expanded technology offerings in 62 additional Golf Galaxy locations in select cities across the country.

These new additions will bring approximately 260 collective jobs to communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the stores.

DICK'S House of Sport will explore the future of retail through multi-sport experiences inside and outside the store, broad integration with the community, elevated customer service that will rely on passionate and skilled employees and enhanced technology for ease of connection with the brand. The store will feature a 17,000 sq. ft. outdoor turf field and running track, a rock-climbing wall, a batting cage with HitTrax™ technology, golf hitting bays with TrackMan™ simulators, a putting green, the company's first-ever "House of Cleats" that will seasonally rotate product, a health and wellness destination to help customers with recovery and well-being, and a consolidated service area for breaking in gloves, stringing lacrosse sticks and building/repairing bikes. Further, it will showcase best-in-class athletic and outdoor apparel brands, a vast selection of footwear, the latest gear for team sports and top-of-the-line equipment for golf and fitness. Later this year, the Company will open its second DICK'S House of Sport location in Knoxville, TN.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale locations will offer deep discounts on customer-favorite footwear and apparel brands with hundreds of items 70% off or more.

The redesigned Golf Galaxy stores will offer golfers of all levels an immersive golf experience, providing access to industry-leading TrackMan™ and BioMech™ Golf technologies, state-of-the-art hitting bays, custom fittings, golf lessons from Class A Certified PGA and LPGA Professionals and the best equipment, apparel and footwear from top golf brands such as Callaway, TaylorMade, PING, Titleist, Nike, adidas, Under Armour, PUMA and more. The retailer will open additional remodeled locations later this year.

DICK'S Soccer Shops will offer a high level of service from in-store soccer experts who are specially trained to help customers find the equipment they need and the right fit for their cleats to excel at the game. The Soccer Shops will feature a variety of updated in-store elements including an elevated cleat shop, licensed jersey cubes and soccer trial cages in select locations. All Soccer Shops will open on April 5.

DICK'S House Sport, Golf Galaxy store locations and select Soccer Shops will host ribbon cutting ceremonies to kick off their opening weekend celebrations and customers will have the opportunity to win giveaways. Visit dicks.com/HouseOfSportROC and golfgalaxy.com for full details on the Grand Openings.

DICK'S House of Sport City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Victor, NY Eastview Mall 200 Eastview Mall Victor, NY 14564 April 9 – April 11



DICK'S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Concord, NC Afton Ridge 6080 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027 April 2 Plano, TX Colin Creek Shopping Center 600 W 15th Street, Suite #B Plano, TX 75075 April 7



Golf Galaxy Locations City/State Store Location Grand Opening Dates Tulsa, OK 9121 East 71St Street Tulsa, OK 74133 US April 10 – April 11 Richmond, VA 2000 Old Brick Road Glen Allen, VA 23060 April 10 – April 11 Fort Myers, FL 10091 Gulf Center Drive Fort Myers, FL 33913 April 10 – April 11 Arlington, TX 1001 W. Interstate 20 Arlington, TX 76017 April 10 – April 11 Brookfield, WI 16130 W. Bluemount Road Brookfield, WI 53005 April 10 – April 11 Mount Laurel, NJ 56 Centerton Road Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 April 17 – April 18 Lakeside, MI 15300 Hall Road Clinton Township, MI 48038 April 17 – April 18 Montgomeryville, PA 31 Airport Square North Wales, PA 19454 April 24 – April 25 Orland Park, IL 15756 Lagrange Road Orland Park, IL 60462 April 24 – April 25

Soccer Shop Locations · Gilbert, AZ · Glendale, AZ · Murrieta, CA · Aurora, CO · Broomfield (Flatiron Crossing), CO · Colorado Springs, CO · Lakewood, CO · Littleton (Park Meadows Mall), CO · Danbury, CT · Tampa (Westshore Plaza), FL · Wellington, FL · Lombard, IL · Schaumburg, IL · Carmel, IN · Fayette Mall, KY · Louisville (Oxmoor Center), KY · Hunt Valley, MD · Columbia, MD · Richfield, MN · Pineville, NC · Omaha, NE · Moorestown, NJ · Wayne, NJ · Rochester (Marketplace Mall), NY · Kenwood, OH · Lyndhurst, OH · Toledo, OH · Westlake, OH · Camp Hill, PA · Austin (Domain Crossing), TX · Frisco (Stonebriar Centre), TX · San Antonio (The Rim Center), TX · Fairfax, VA · Short Pump, VA

Following the store openings, DICK'S will have 730 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com .

About Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy, LLC is a specialty golf retailer offering a broad assortment of golf equipment, apparel and footwear from leading brands like Callaway, Taylormade, Titleist, Ping, Nike, Under Armour and more, and a complete range of golf services from PGA and LPGA professionals, certified fitting experts and club technicians. As of January 30, 2021, Golf Galaxy operated 98 stores. For more information, visit GolfGalaxy.com.

CONTACTS : DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

Related Links

http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

