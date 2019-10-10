DICK'S Sporting Goods Hosts First-Ever Fashion Show Featuring Top Sports and Entertainment Talent

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, hosted it's first-ever fashion show last night in the Chelsea district of New York City. The show featured nearly 40 of the hottest fall and winter looks ahead of the holiday shopping season, highlighting head-turning lifestyle outerwear, footwear and accessories pieces from top brands available at DICK'S.

"Tonight was an exciting moment for us as a company," said Lauren Hobart, President, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Showcasing our apparel, outerwear and footwear assortments in a way we never have before – on a runway in New York City – with some of the most iconic faces in sports and entertainment taking part, was truly special. As culture and sports continue to blend to create today's fashion, we want our customers to know that we have them covered on and off the field with both the latest lifestyle trends and highest-quality performance pieces."

DICK'S partnered with Alex Rodriguez and Carli Lloyd to headline and walk in the show. Lloyd was dressed head-to-toe in Nike, featuring Nike Pro Hyperwarm pieces in Cedar and Nike Parka. Rodriguez closed the show, surprising guests, in a look that included a Nike Windrunner Puffer Jacket, The North Face Campshire Shirt and Timberland Premium Boots.

"As lifestyle clothing and footwear continue to intersect with sports culture, it's clear that more athletes than ever are leading the way in setting fashion trends," said Rodriguez.

"It's great to see athletes are now on the forefront of style, fashion and culture, and no longer just thought of for wearing workout clothes and uniforms," said Lloyd.

Joining Rodriguez and Lloyd were TV drama series star Javon Walton and reality TV star Demi Burnett. Walton, a rising boxing champion, rocked a head-to-toe Under Armour look, including the newly-launched hoodie from the UA Rock collection, camo shorts and UA Jet footwear. Burnett strutted down the runway in a trendy look that featured a stunning Nike Power floral bottom and Alpz Down Vest from The North Face.

Most everything featured in the show was sourced from DICK'S and is either available in-stores or online at dicks.com, or will be by the end of the month. The show's looks featured pieces from top national brands such as adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Carhart, Champion, The North Face, Columbia, Patagonia, Sorel and Doc Martin, alongside DICK'S-owned brands Alpine Design, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, DSG and Field & Stream.

A short video clip of the show can be found here . Photos from the event can be found here .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of August 3, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping through its GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

