Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Claims, $90 Million Insider Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false statements about inventory levels and insider stock sales. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/dks.

On August 12, 2025, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kezia O. L. Taylor recommended that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods and its CEO, CFO, and Executive Chairman move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between August 2022 and August 2023, the company misled investors by falsely claiming it had healthy inventory levels because of supply chain management and consumer demand, despite knowing that excess inventory buildup was a significant problem. These statements allegedly caused Dick Sporting Goods' stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Magistrate Judge Taylor found the complaint sufficiently alleged that false and misleading statements about these matters were made with an intent to defraud. During this period, company insiders sold over $90 million in stock. After the truth came out in August 2023 that excess inventory materially impacted the company's bottom-line, the stock fell 24%.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Dick's Sporting Goods directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own Dick's Sporting Goods stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/dks to learn more.

