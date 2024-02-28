DICK'S Sporting Goods Teams Up with Actors Will Arnett and Kathryn Hahn for New Ecommerce Campaign

Directed by screenwriter and actress Lake Bell, campaign uses humor to showcase the convenience of shopping on DICKS.com

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) released its new e-commerce ad campaign titled, Click On DICKS.com, starring actors Will Arnett and Kathryn Hahn. Produced in partnership with creative agency Juxtapose Studio, production company London Alley and directed by screenwriter and actress Lake Bell, the campaign features two :30 spots that showcase the seamless, hassle-free experience of shopping on DICKS.com, and highlight DICK'S as the ultimate online shopping destination for athletic apparel, footwear and sporting goods equipment.

With this campaign, DICK'S Sporting Goods wants to remind its customers that the exceptional service, unique offerings and wide-range assortment found in its brick-and-mortar stores are also available online any time. To accomplish this, DICK'S leaned into humor and tapped the comedic talents of Arnett and Hahn, who both play unique characters with relatable sporting goods needs. Arnett portrays a character caught in the rush of forgetting to pick up soccer cleats for his daughter and Hahn steps into a character hysterically searching for the best gear for her nephew's basketball tryouts. Through multiple vignettes, both can be seen diving into a digital universe of online shopping, discovering a wide assortment of items with unexpected ease and bragging to their families about their DICKS.com experience.

"If you are or you know an athlete, these situations will feel familiar – it's the week of tryouts or the day of the game or you're about to start a new fitness activity, and that new gear is needed now," said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing Officer of DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We understand how important those moments are and that's why we are committed to making the online shopping experience seamless, fast, and fun! Even if the need isn't urgent, we want this lighthearted, humorous campaign to show viewers the joy and convenience that defines the online shopping journey on DICKS.com."

Director Lake Bell adds, "I'm very thoughtful about which brands I work with, and I had always admired DICK'S values and track record of social good. And frankly, it's a plus that I genuinely frequent the DICK'S stores and app, for myself and my kids -- it's a bonafide family essential. Getting to work with Kathryn and Will to bolster the brand's e-commerce product offerings made it a seamless creative process for me to bring these playful, kinetic spots to life."

Today, Click On DICKS.com started running across broadcast, social and streaming services such as YouTube, Amazon and Netflix.

DICK'S Sporting Goods offers a variety of convenient ways for athletes to shop on DICKS.com or through the DICK'S mobile app, with services including free shipping on orders over $49 or more for ScoreCard members, same-day delivery with Instacart and Doordash in most markets, as well as one-hour curbside pickup. To learn more about DICK'S Sporting Goods and to experience the convenience and ease of online shopping, visit DICKS.com .

As part of the campaign, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation provided Arnett and Hahn with $100,000 Sports Matter Grants to go towards youth sports organizations of their choosing. Arnett selected two organizations for his Sports Matter Grant, Girls Play LA and New Haven Soccer Club, which will each receive $50,000, and Hahn will awards hers to Beat The Streets Cleveland. Since 2014, DICK'S and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation have kept over 2 million kids in the game and committed over $100 million to support young athletes with equipment, registration fees, league costs and playing fields through its Sports Matter initiative.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping .

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

