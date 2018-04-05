DICK'S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series

"A.D. STARR was recently added to the DICK'S Team Sports HQ suite of offerings and has immediately proven to be a great asset for our company," said Ed Plummer, Senior Vice President, DICK'S Team Sports HQ. "We are excited to further our partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball by continuing to offer not only digital solutions, but also great products through longstanding licensee A.D. STARR."

Additionally, A.D. STARR will serve as the Official Ball for the Little League World Series in all seven divisions of baseball and softball, including the Little League, Junior League, and Senior League World Series, and the Little League Intermediate (50/70) Baseball Division World Series. It is also the recommended ball for tournaments at all levels of play.

"We are proud to further enhance our relationship with DICK'S Sporting Goods as the official retail partner of Little League," said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "A longtime licensee of Little League, A.D. STARR will continue to offer baseballs and softballs for Little League programs and at each of our Regional and Little League World Series Events."

DICK'S Team Sports HQ currently serves youth sports organizations representing over nine million young athletes including Little League, US Youth Soccer, Pop Warner and National Police Athletic League, among others. More information on DICK'S Teams Sports HQ can be found by visiting dicks.com/TSHQ.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of February 3, 2018, the Company operated more than 715 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Press Room or Investor Relations pages at dicks.com.

About DICK'S Team Sports HQ

DICK'S Team Sports HQ exists to support the National Governing Bodies, Clubs, Leagues, Coaches, Parents, and Players that make youth sports possible. DICK'S Team Sports HQ offers a comprehensive range of services including technology solutions like online registration, league websites, data management, risk management, and mobile apps for scheduling, communication, and live scorekeeping; team gear such as uniforms and equipment, fan wear, and financial support through access to donations, sponsorships, and sports leagues discount programs. DICK'S Team Sports HQ supports thousands of leagues and has partnerships with Pop Warner Football, Little League, American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), Soccer Association for Youth (SAY) and United States Youth Soccer (USYS). For more information, visit dicks.com/TSHQ.

About Little League ®

Founded in 1939, Little League® Baseball and Softball is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with nearly 2.4 million players and one million adult volunteers in every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. During its nearly 80 years of existence, Little League has seen more than 40 million honored graduates, including public officials, professional athletes, award-winning artists, and a variety of other influential members of society. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League on Facebook (facebook.com/LittleLeague), Twitter (twitter.com/LittleLeague), and Instagram (Instagram.com/LittleLeague).

