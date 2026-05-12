Dickson Delivers Expert Care Solutions for Compliance-Driven Environmental Monitoring

Scalable Support Streamlining System Performance and Operations with a Higher Standard of Care

Suite of Expert Care Solutions designed to scale with customer needs, from 24/7 response to full system management and validation

Tiered options make it easy to select the right level of support based on operational needs, compliance requirements, and internal resources

Designed to reduce workload, strengthen reliability, and maintain continuous audit readiness, Expert Care Solutions offer comprehensive service from the trusted experts behind your environmental monitoring system

ADDISON, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dickson Company, an industry-leading provider of environmental monitoring solutions, now delivers a comprehensive, flexible suite of Expert Care Solutions. From 24-hour phone assistance to unlimited remote set-up and exclusive on-site capabilities such as system validation and IQ OQ documentation, Dickson provides a range of scalable options to meet the unique needs of customers in highly regulated industries from pharmaceutical manufacturing to life sciences and healthcare. Expert Care services streamline how organizations access support, helping to ease workloads, reduce risk, and ensure consistent and compliant monitoring performance.

Built on more than a century of expertise in environmental monitoring, Dickson delivers service and support through the same team behind the system, giving customers direct access to trusted specialists who understand their compliance requirements, operational challenges, and long-term goals.

"Our customers operate in environments where there is no margin for error, and Expert Care Solutions from Dickson ensure they have the right level of support at the right time, from 24/7 on-call assistance to white-glove, full system ownership, so they can stay focused on delivering quality, safety, and compliance across their operations," said Rick Weiler, President and CEO of The Dickson Company.

24/7 Care: Always-On Expert Support

Built for organizations that can't afford delays when issues arise, 24/7 Care provides immediate, around-the-clock access to Dickson specialists beyond business hours, ensuring continuous system protection and rapid response when it matters most.

Dedicated hotline provides access to experts anytime day or night, with 90% of issues resolved on the first call to minimize downtime and risk





Priority response helps ensure calls and cases are escalated for rapid resolution to protect products, data, and compliance





Global availability with support across time zones provides continuous coverage without gaps





Peace of mind assurance that your environmental monitoring system is supported around the clock

TotalCare: Remote Care that Goes Further

TotalCare by Dickson is designed for teams that want reliable, compliance-focused support for their environmental monitoring system, providing a higher level of service and confidence without added complexity.

Expert remote management including set-up, configuration, and ongoing coordination so systems run smoothly





Supporting documentation, training resources, and system updates to align with regulatory expectations





By working directly with the experts who built the system, a single trusted partner provides continuity of expertise and deep system knowledge

UltraCare: Premium White-Glove Support

From on-site services to remote optimization and oversight, UltraCare manages the critical tasks that keep a system running reliably so you don't have to, reducing internal workload and helping your team stay focused on daily operations.

Service, sensor swaps, and more are in our expert hands, so accuracy and upkeep never fall on yours





Documentation, calibration, and training are delivered with audit-readiness in mind





With regular reviews and expert services, your temperature monitoring system stays optimized with a partner that knows your system

UltraCare + Validation: Elevated System Care

UltraCare + Validation is the most comprehensive Expert Care Solution, combining remote support, exclusive on-site service, and executed validation documentation to help maintain a validated state and support ongoing regulatory readiness.

In addition to expert service and support, receive initial system validation and annually executed IQ/OQ protocols for regulatory preparedness





Expert-led on-site installation and training to ensure a smooth system launch





Exclusive benefits including train-the-trainer session, annual battery replacement, and sensor calibration scheduled at your convenience

For more information about Expert Care Solutions in the U.S., visit https://dicksondata.com/services/expert-care-solutions.

About DICKSON

Founded in 1923, Dickson is a trusted provider of innovative, reliable environmental monitoring solutions, serving more than 50,000 customers around the globe. As the first to market with environmental monitoring cloud-based technology, Dickson helps safeguard critical assets and ensure compliance within pharmaceutical, life sciences, hospitals and other highly regulated industries with critical temperature and humidity requirements. Through leading-edge software, state-of-the-art data loggers and expert support services, Dickson helps organizations streamline processes and maintain smooth operations with confidence.

Find out more about Dickson products and services: https://dicksondata.com

SOURCE Dickson