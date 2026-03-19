Dickson Launches Dickson360 Mobile App

Streamlining Monitoring and Compliance within a Single Mobile-First Experience

Brings together advanced features of OCEAView and DicksonOne mobile apps into one comprehensive platform

Simplifies alarm response and compliance with data at your fingertips including mobile acknowledgment, CA/PA support, and audit-ready functionality

Purpose-built and scalable, reducing internal complexity and increasing operational control while seamlessly integrating into Dickson's temperature monitoring solutions to protect critical assets

ADDISON, Ill., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickson today announced the launch of Dickson360, a next-generation mobile application that unifies the capabilities of its OCEAView and DicksonOne applications into one streamlined, easy to use interface.

Ideal for regulated industries including pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare, Dickson360 is an advanced mobile resource, strengthening Dickson's position as a leader in environmental monitoring and compliance.

Dickson360 delivers a mobile-first experience that simplifies how customers interact with their data, respond to alarms, and maintain regulatory compliance across facilities. By bringing together the best features of both apps, Dickson has created a best-in-class mobile experience within a single powerful platform designed for how today's users actual work, ensuring they stay connected, responsive, and always within reach of critical data.

"Dickson360 creates a unified mobile experience for customers that rely on real-time visibility and rapid response to protect temperature-sensitive products," said Rick Weiler, President and CEO of The Dickson Company. "Our new mobile app enables faster response, increased data visibility, and seamless documentation, all from a single app."

When Every Minute and Record Matters

Healthcare and other regulated environments demand the highest level of vigilance to safeguard critical assets and ensure compliance. From safeguarding vaccines and temperature-sensitive medications to protecting laboratory samples and storage areas, organizations must respond quickly to alerts while maintaining clear, defensible documentation.

Dickson360™ includes several value-added features:

One mobile entry point: A single, unified monitoring pathway across Dickson solutions

A single, unified monitoring pathway across Dickson solutions Reduced alert response time : Alerts page with filters and tabs provides the ability to rapidly view, acknowledge, comment on alarms and add photos from anywhere, enabling rapid triage

: Alerts page with filters and tabs provides the ability to rapidly view, acknowledge, comment on alarms and add photos from anywhere, enabling rapid triage Mobile-first CA/PA workflow support: Role-based controls and population of centralized audit logs allow users to capture corrective and preventative actions in the field

Role-based controls and population of centralized audit logs allow users to capture corrective and preventative actions in the field Multi-site visibility: Access real-time monitoring data with consolidated views across multiple locations

Access real-time monitoring data with consolidated views across multiple locations Localization: Dickson360 app is available in English and French

By bringing mobile acknowledgment and documentation into a single workflow, the app reduces response time and eliminates gaps between alert detection and corrective action. Teams can act immediately whether they are in a pharmacy, laboratory, nursing unit, or managing multiple sites across an enterprise.

The platform's role-based controls and integrated audit logs support regulatory requirements and help organizations remain prepared for inspections. In addition, the app's scalable architecture supports multi-site systems through configurable theming options, enabling consistent oversight while accommodating branding needs.

Dickson360™ is available for both iOS and Android devices and is included under existing customer license agreements. Experience Dickson360 now by downloading it from the App Store.

About DICKSON

Founded in 1923, Dickson is a trusted provider of innovative, reliable environmental monitoring solutions, serving more than 50,000 customers around the globe. As the first to market with cloud-based technology, Dickson helps safeguard critical assets and ensure compliance within pharmaceutical, life sciences, hospitals and other highly regulated industries with critical temperature and humidity requirements. Through leading-edge software, state-of-the-art data loggers and expert support services, Dickson helps organizations streamline processes and maintain smooth operations with confidence.

Find out more about Dickson products and services: https://dicksondata.com

SOURCE Dickson