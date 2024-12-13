Did You Know Christmas Is Just the Beginning?

"At Christmas, more people are open to the Good News. There is a natural curiosity even in places where Christmas isn't celebrated! People everywhere are captivated by the miraculous story of Jesus' birth and long to understand! As pain and strife grow in our world and people search desperately for a way up and out of the darkness, the Gospel message shares the enduring hope Christmas brings, which can last all year," said Dr. Jeremiah.

There is a purpose to Christmas beyond gift-giving and celebrations with family and friends. God came, God spoke, He still speaks, and He is coming again! The first Christmas was a fantastic gift, but it wasn't the end of God's blessings for humanity. It was a new beginning, with more to the story and blessings to come. Hope abounds, you can endure, and peace is coming because love came in an unexpected way in a lowly stable more than 2,000 thousand years ago.

This is the message Dr. Jeremiah is sharing this Christmas season through his multimedia company Turning Point Ministries.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2022, Turning Point Productions, a division of Turning Point Ministries, premiered its first feature-length film—Why the Nativity? The message of "stable peace in an unstable world" reached 22 million online viewers and 8 million households through television outlets in both English and Spanish in its first year. Last year, the film was released in four additional languages—Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic, and Telugu—reaching more than 300 million people. This year, Dr. Jeremiah and Turning Point Productions are hosting Reach the World Day featuring Why the Nativity?

Reach the World Day is an evangelistic outreach taking place on Saturday, Dec. 14. Aimed at reaching 1 billion people with the hope of the Gospel message, for one day, movie theaters, churches, small groups, and individual families worldwide will join together to share the transformative story of the birth of Jesus through the film Why the Nativity?

In the United States, Why the Nativity? will be released theatrically in 20 major cities with additional showings in churches and homes nationwide. Internationally, Why the Nativity? will be released in 11 languages across theaters, churches, and houses on six continents and in 30 countries. All showings and additional resources provided through Reach the World Day are free. For a full listing of showings around the world, visit https://www.reachtheworldday.org.

But Dr. Jeremiah is not stopping at just hosting Reach the World Day. This holiday season, Turning Point Ministries is releasing the following Christmas-related programming and content:

Turning Point relaunched the Home for Christmas Channel for the fourth consecutive year on its streaming platform TurningPoint +. This free streaming channel is your source for melodious music, joyful carols, captivating pageants, heartwarming laughter, meaningful Scripture, and enlightening Bible teachings for the entire family. The Home for Christmas Channel is available across all digital platforms with thousands of hours of family-friendly entertainment. These complimentary resources can be enjoyed whenever you want to add a touch of Christmas.

David Jeremiah's Christmas series will air throughout December. These past and present Christmas messages from Dr. Jeremiah's 40+ years of ministry will air during our regular broadcast times (find all broadcast airings with our Station Locator).

Make the Season Bright, Dr. Jeremiah's Christmas specials filmed live at the Beacon Theatre on Broadway will re-air on Turning Point's regular broadcasts during the month of December (find all broadcast airings with our Station Locator).

Released last Christmas, Season of Joy has become a fast favorite with families and individuals for its beautifully crafted content, which offers uplifting devotionals in the days leading up to Christmas. Inspired by Christmas carols, the biblical account of Jesus' birth, and historical Christmas traditions, it is the perfect reading for the Advent season.

In addition to the theatrical release of Why the Nativity? on Dec. 14, the feature length docudrama is available online at WhytheNativity.org, on the TurningPoint+ streaming service, and on the Turning Point app. It will also air on Turning Point's regular weekend broadcasts during the month of December (find all broadcast airings with our Station Locator).

Why the Nativity? YouVersion devotional plan will also be available this Christmas season. The five-day plan features segments from Why the Nativity?, along with a passage of Scripture and a reflection on the greatest story ever told.

"What we do today can impact eternity. Each of us is called to take the Gospel to the world. We may do it in different ways and avenues, but it should be the shared goal of every Christian. We have a lot going on this Christmas season, but it won't stop on Jan. 1. We will continue sharing the Gospel, but our prayer is that we will capture the hearts of people through our Christmas programming."

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With more than 40 years of ministry and "just getting started," his teaching has led to the creation of the Prophecy Academy, OVERCOMER, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, Why the Nativity?, and PerhapsToday, to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

