Did you Lose Money in Gauzy Ltd.? Shareholders with large losses in GAUZ, should contact Robbins LLP for information about leading the securities class action against Gauzy Ltd.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ) securities between March 11, 2025 and November 13, 2025. Gauzy develops, manufactures, and supplies vision and light control technology products.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, the action alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) three of the Company's French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due; (2) as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced; and (3) as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under the Company's existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 14, 2025, Gauzy announced "the Commercial Court of Lyon, France, ordered the commencement of French law insolvency proceedings ("Redressement Judiciaire") relating to three subsidiaries of Gauzy located in France." "Redressement Judiciaire are French insolvency proceedings aimed at preserving a company's business and operations, maintaining employment and repaying creditors while allowing for a plan to enable its recovery." The Company further revealed the "commencement of these insolvency proceedings in France constitutes a default under the Company's existing senior secured debt facilities, which if not remedied could lead to an event of default." Finally, the Company disclosed that it will not be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 14, 2025, as previously planned, due to the proceedings. On this news, Gauzy's share price fell $2.00 per share, or 49.8%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $2.02 per share on November 17, 2025.

Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by February 6, 2026.

