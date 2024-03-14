Did you purchase or acquire a Bosch-manufactured microwave/oven equipped with a vacuum fluorescent display (VFD) control panel? If so, you may be entitled to benefits from a class action settlement

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Peterson et al. v. BSH Home Appliances Corporation Case No. 2:23-cv-00543-RAJ, United States District Court Western District of Washington at Seattle (the "Settlement").

What is this about? A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against BSH Home Appliances Corporation ("Bosch" or "Defendant") regarding microwave/oven combination appliances equipped with a vacuum fluorescent display ("VFD") control panel (the "Class Products").

Who is affected? The "Settlement Class" includes all persons in the United States and its territories who either (a) purchased a new Class Product, or (b) acquired a new Class Product as part of the purchase or remodel of a home, or (c) received as a gift, from a donor meeting those requirements, a new Class Product not used by the donor or by anyone else after the donor purchased the Class Product and before the donor gave the Class Product to the Settlement Class Member, during the Class Period.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides monetary relief and/or an extended service plan benefit.

Settlement Benefits : Bosch will pay a maximum of up to $2,000,000 ("Settlement Fund") for reimbursement of sufficiently documented out-of-pocket costs up to $400.00 per claim with proof related to the Past Display Failure; and/or an extended service plan benefit of three (3) years from the date of purchase, wherein Bosch would replace any VFD control panel that experienced a Display Failure. In addition, Service Awards to the Class Representatives, Notice and Administration to the Settlement Administrator, and Attorney's Fees to Class Counsel will be paid from the Settlement Fund. If the total amount of refund claims exceeds the funds available to the Class, the amount paid on each claim will be reduced pro rata.

How do I file a claim? You must complete and submit a Claim Form, including required documentation, either online or via U.S. Mail by September 3, 2024, for a Past Display Failure or within 90 days of experiencing a Future Display Failure. Claim Forms are available for download and online submission at www.BSH-VFDSettlement.com.

What are my other options?

Exclude Yourself : If you decide to exclude yourself (or "opt-out") from this Settlement, you will keep the right to sue Defendant in a separate lawsuit related to the subject matter of the claims this Settlement resolves, but you give up the right to receive a Settlement Benefit from this Settlement. Requests for Exclusion must be sent to the Settlement Administrator with a postmark no later than April 25, 2024.

Object : If you do not opt out of the Settlement, you may object to it by writing to the Court about why you do not like the Settlement. Your objection must be filed or postmarked on or before April 25, 2024.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Defendant for the claims in this case.

What happens next? The Court will hold a hearing on June 13, 2024, to consider whether the Settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable and whether it should be finally approved. You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice or Settlement Agreement, visit the Settlement Website at www.BSH-VFDSettlement.com. You may also contact the Settlement Administrator toll-free at 1-888-919-4128, by email at [email protected] or by writing to Bosch Microwave/Oven Settlement, c/o CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.