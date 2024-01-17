If you were overcharged for certain multi-family dwelling recycling services in Oakland between July 1, 2015, and December 31, 2021, you may be eligible to receive a refund payment from a settlement.

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., announces a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit called City of Oakland v. California Waste Solutions, Inc., Case No. RG17853559, Alameda County Superior Court (the "Lawsuit ").

What is this about? In this Lawsuit, the City of Oakland ("City") sued California Waste Solutions ("CWS") for allegedly overcharging some residents for certain recycling services to recover the overpayments for Oakland residents.

The City alleges that CWS overcharged some owners or residents of multi-family dwellings ("MFDs") for certain premium backyard recycling cart services from July 1, 2015, through the end of 2021.

Although CWS does not admit to the allegations, CWS chose to settle this case without admitting liability. The Court has not decided which party is right. Rather, the parties have agreed to a settlement so that persons who paid CWS' charges for MFD premium backyard recycling cart services can be refunded some of the payments they made to CWS.

Who is affected? Those persons who made overpayments to CWS for premium backyard services for carts at MFDs at any time from July 1, 2015, until December 31, 2021, are eligible for refunds.

What does the Settlement provide? CWS agreed to pay a settlement amount of at least $6,223,508.00 to be made available to all persons who may have been overcharged for premium backyard services for carts at MFDs. CWS has deposited the settlement into an escrow account ("Reimbursement Fund") managed and distributed by a third-party claims administrator, CPT Group, Inc. Each overcharged person may submit a claim to receive a share of the Reimbursement Fund, and that share will be calculated according to that person's actual overpayment made to CWS.

What are my options? If you are someone identified to be potentially entitled to an overpayment refund, you may claim your refund check, dispute the claim, or opt-out of the settlement. You cannot receive a refund check without agreeing to give up and release all your claims against CWS and the City. The claim form can be accessed online at www.CWSSettlement.com. The deadline for submitting a claim form is January 12, 2025.

You may opt-out of this settlement 1) by selecting the "Opt-Out" option on the claim form, 2) by disputing the claim amount and then disagreeing with the outcome, or 3) if you do not return the claim form by January 12, 2025. Opting out means you are relinquishing your claim to the Reimbursement Fund and agreeing to the terms of the Opt-Out Release but retaining your right to file your own lawsuit against CWS. The deadline to sue is December 31, 2024.

How do I get more information? For complete information about the settlement and to view the full notice, and to learn more about how to submit a claim form, go to www.CWSSettlement.com. You may also email the claims administrator at [email protected] or call 1-833-493-1547.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

