diDNA Continues Strong Growth Trajectory with 15% Revenue Increase Year Over Year

Company expects strong market demand to drive further growth in 2023 following a 100% increase in new clients and a 15% increase in revenue last year.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- diDNA, a Google MCM partner and leading advertising technology company that maximizes revenue for advertisers, publishers, and brands, today announced that it continued its strong upward trajectory last year with a 15% year over year gross revenue increase despite challenging market conditions. This increase exceeds global ad revenue growth projections of 8% (source: Dentsu) and further solidifies diDNA's position as a leading provider of ad tech for the publisher marketplace.

The company expects this trend to continue in 2023, though overall expectations have been adjusted to align with the economic uncertainty affecting many industries.

"We predict worldwide ad spend and digital media performance in 2023 will look similar to 2022, characterized with a wait-and-see attitude and moderate year over year growth," said Craig Petersen, diDNA Chief Financial Officer. "In Q2 last year, the global economy began to feel the effects of inflation and rising interest rates coupled with international conflict and consumer uncertainty. Advertising is a bellwether industry and will continue to be impacted through 2023. Despite that, diDNA showed above average growth in 2022 and we anticipate that to continue into the new year."

diDNA found solutions to solve last year's market challenges. It took a multi-channel approach to growth, increasing its total web properties by 103% through both acquiring new customer accounts and expanding relationships with existing customers. Improved and expanded product offerings also drove incremental revenue gains for its publishers. Notable success was seen deploying higher-value ad formats such as sticky ad units and video ads.

"2022 was one of our most important years as a company," said Troy Bubley, diDNA President. "We learned an incredible amount about our customers, what they need, and how we can position ourselves in the future to better serve them. The global ad market is continuing to show a shift away from traditional display advertising into alternative, more effective formats and we plan to continue innovating in ways that support the needs of publishers across the globe. A lot of the work that was done by our team in 2022 will benefit us greatly this year."

About diDNA

diDNA, a Google MCM Partner based in Orlando, FL, was founded in 2016 and is one of the world's leading ad tech providers for the publisher ecosystem. diDNA's ad management platform maximizes ad revenue through a holistic approach including core ad tech, access to 70+ demand partners, and a dedicated tech team committed to developing tools that drive industry-leading results.

Currently, the company works with over 50,000 publisher properties providing automated tools, hands-on management, and a product suite designed to empower and instantly increase revenue for everyone within the publisher and advertising community. diDNA prides itself on developing a "culture of no competition" to foster strong industry relationships, thus quickly becoming the bedrock of the publisher advertising world.

diDNA was a 2022 winner of Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies award (#557).

