Diebold Nixdorf Achieves Highest Satisfaction Levels With Global Banking Customers Since Company's 2016 Business Combination

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, today announced that customer satisfaction results among its global banking clients grew substantially, surging by 100 percentage points over the past year.

As measured by Diebold Nixdorf's most recent annual customer survey, the company saw its net promoter score (NPS) results improve dramatically with customers across its banking industry segments. Highlights of the survey include:

NPS among Americas Banking customers improved 188%, reaching its highest level since the Diebold Nixdorf combination.

Results from Eurasia Banking customers improved 70%.

Financial customers reported a significant improvement in key metrics such as buying experience, project planning, solutions quality, delivery and implementation, issue resolution and account management.

Brand perception also improved across all relevant attributes including innovation, reliability, thought leadership and customer orientation.

NPS is a loyalty measure of how many customers would recommend a company or brand to others. The Diebold Nixdorf survey was sent to more than 3,000 customer contacts covering the company's Eurasia and Americas Banking businesses.

Devon Watson, Diebold Nixdorf vice president and chief marketing officer, said: "We are very pleased to have received broad-based performance feedback from customers in over 70 countries. Our global team's ability to effectively embrace change has proved to be a driving force behind the progress we've made in improving the customer experience. Customer focus is a key tenet of our DN Now transformation efforts, and we strive to further increase our satisfaction results as the new DN Series line begins to penetrate the market. We will use the survey feedback to further learn from our customers, improve our value proposition and continue to deliver intelligent, forward-looking solutions and services."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

