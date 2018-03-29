Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion

For each "like" and "share" of the #BuiltToPower campaign across the company's social media channels, Diebold Nixdorf pledged to donate one U.S. dollar to Operation HOPE, in a joint effort to drive the two organizations' mission to improve financial literacy and inclusion. Given the positive response to this campaign, The Diebold Foundation has decided to match the company's commitment by giving $10,000 of its own funds, bringing the total donation to $20,000.

The charitable funds will be used to launch the first HOPE Inside South Africa pilot and research initiative focused on Entrepreneurial Training in the Gauteng province, the largest urban population in South Africa. According to World Bank's most recent report, 66 percent of sub-Saharan Africans have no relationship with a financial institution.1 The support of Diebold Nixdorf will enable Operation HOPE to continue empowering the world's underbanked and unbanked populations through financial education, including credit and money management, home ownership preparedness and small business entrepreneurship programs.

"We are grateful for our partnership with Diebold Nixdorf to jointly address financial inclusion in underserved communities," said John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "This generous support of the work of HOPE will help expand our HOPE Inside programming across the nation and around the world."

Patty Lang, vice president, chief people officer, Diebold Nixdorf, said, "We are committed to supporting Operation HOPE in empowering underserved communities and driving sustainable development all over the globe. We were thrilled to be a part of this initiative and are thankful to our followers for their support in making this campaign a success."

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been empowering financial inclusion and "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low- and moderate-income families across the nation and around the world. Through the community uplift model, HOPE Inside, the organization has served more than 2.8 million individuals and directed more than $2.7 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'DBD'. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

