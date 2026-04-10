Diebold Nixdorf Announces Inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced its inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, effective prior to the opening of trading today, April 10, 2026.

Tom Timko, Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president and chief financial officer, said: "Inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 reflects the consistency of our execution, commitment to continuous improvement and the financial discipline we've demonstrated across the business. We remain focused on delivering for our customers, maintaining a fortress balance sheet with disciplined capital allocation, and generating long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."

The S&P SmallCap 600® seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable. For more information on the S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "estimates," "potential," "target," "predict," "project," "seek," and variations thereof or "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2026. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated