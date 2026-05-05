VyStar Credit Union Selects Diebold Nixdorf's Branch Automation Solutions to Optimize Its Self-Service Network

Comprehensive end-to-end managed services and ATM fleet modernization will enhance security, operational efficiency and member experience.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that VyStar Credit Union is expanding its long-standing partnership with Diebold Nixdorf by adopting the company's Branch Automation Solutions, an end-to-end software-enabled managed services suite.

VyStar Credit Union is expanding its long-standing partnership with Diebold Nixdorf by adopting the company’s Branch Automation Solutions, an end-to-end software-enabled managed services suite.

VyStar will benefit from around-the-clock monitoring, remote resolution of ATM faults and more. These operational capabilities are enhanced by real-time artificial intelligence and advanced analytics that aggregate and analyze ATM data to identify issues earlier and prioritize fixes to support higher availability. Together, managed services and analytics optimize cash levels, strengthen security and provide a comprehensive, web-based view of performance, ticket activity and system status, enabling smart, data-driven decisions. This investment positions VyStar to stay ahead of evolving member expectations by continuously improving self-service performance, security and personalization at scale.

Stephanie Curtis, chief member experience officer at VyStar, said: "Delivering reliable, secure and convenient self-service options is critical to meeting the evolving expectations of our members, especially as they look for more personalized, digital-first choices and always-on access. With Diebold Nixdorf's Branch Automation Solutions managing and monitoring our fleet, we gain expert support from a trusted partner and more time to focus on delivering exceptional member experience."

As part of the initiative, VyStar is upgrading its self-service network of more than 200 ATMs with DN Series® devices equipped with cash recycling capability and a multi-layered security approach that protects devices, transactions and data. VyStar is also leveraging Diebold Nixdorf's terminal software that provides ATM capabilities such as e-receipts, fast cash, language preferences, contactless card functionality and targeted, customized marketing.

Diebold Nixdorf Advisory Services supported VyStar with a comprehensive ATM optimization strategy, providing tailored recommendations for each ATM based on features, functionality and alignment with the credit union's overall physical distribution and member experience strategy. Advisory Services also delivered a cassette optimization strategy that outlined both immediate savings opportunities and future benefits enabled by cash recycling. Cassette optimization for the DN Series ATMs enables VyStar to keep the devices stocked with the right mix of cash, minimizing downtime, reducing replenishment costs and improving availability for members.

Chad Buckland, senior vice president, North America Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Financial institutions are looking for ways to modernize their self-service environments while improving efficiency and strengthening security. By continuing to expand its partnership with Diebold Nixdorf and adopting our comprehensive solution, VyStar is taking a strategic, data-driven approach to optimizing its ATM network, and it is well-positioned to improve ATM availability and security and enhance the member experience."

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 79 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, more than 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, as well as past and present military members and their families all over the world. Members benefit from convenient access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide. VyStar has earned national recognition from Time Magazine, Fortune, USA Today and Forbes for excellence in financial services, innovation and customer service, reflecting its commitment to delivering value and exceptional experiences to members. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

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