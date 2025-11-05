Diebold Nixdorf Board of Directors Authorizes New $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program whereby the company may repurchase up to $200 million shares of its common stock. The previous $100 million share repurchase program, announced on Feb. 12, 2025, is now complete.

Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said: "This new $200 million share repurchase program underscores our confidence in our operational improvement, fortress balance sheet and growing cash flow. We are well-positioned to continue capitalizing on our market opportunities while delivering value to stockholders, thanks to our disciplined capital allocation strategy, and remain confident in our three-year business plan."

Additional Repurchase Plan Details

The company may utilize a number of different methods to effect the repurchases, including open market purchases, which may include, without limitation, round lot or block transactions, including through one or more accelerated stock repurchase plans or pursuant to the terms of one or more repurchase plans in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The specific timing, price and size of any purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general market and economic conditions, and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be extended, suspended, or discontinued at any time without prior notice and does not obligate us to acquire any particular amount of common stock.

NOTE TO READERS – Please see "Diebold Nixdorf Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Revenue Up 2% and Adjusted EPS More Than Doubled Year-over-Year, Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Free Cash Flow," also released today, for more information.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

X: @DieboldNixdorf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "estimates," "potential," "target," "predict," "project," "seek," and variations thereof or "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the Company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The factors that may affect the Company's results include, among others, our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to effect share repurchases; the amount and timing of any share repurchases; and other factors included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

DN-C

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated